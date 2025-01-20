iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prakash Steelage Ltd Key Ratios

8.08
(1.64%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:24:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Steelage Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.73

9.53

Op profit growth

-161.07

0.06

EBIT growth

-152.85

7.48

Net profit growth

-697.45

-31.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.32

6.03

6.6

EBIT margin

-6.41

6.1

6.21

Net profit margin

-15.56

1.3

2.08

RoCE

-9.41

15.12

RoNW

-14.26

1.92

RoA

-5.71

0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

8.3

12.06

Dividend per share

0

0.5

1

Cash EPS

-5.46

1.91

7.6

Book value per share

6.31

112.85

105.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.56

1.07

P/CEPS

-1.46

6.77

1.69

P/B

1.26

0.11

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

-11.93

5.79

6.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.2

9.57

Tax payout

1.39

-22.71

-30.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

215.16

105

Inventory days

102.35

78.01

Creditor days

-133.19

-82.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.26

-1.89

-1.8

Net debt / equity

1.8

1.19

1.32

Net debt / op. profit

-4.8

3.47

3.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-102.17

-89.01

-88.66

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.94

-0.98

Other costs

-3.97

-4

-3.75

Prakash Steelage : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Steelage Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.