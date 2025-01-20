Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.73
9.53
Op profit growth
-161.07
0.06
EBIT growth
-152.85
7.48
Net profit growth
-697.45
-31.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.32
6.03
6.6
EBIT margin
-6.41
6.1
6.21
Net profit margin
-15.56
1.3
2.08
RoCE
-9.41
15.12
RoNW
-14.26
1.92
RoA
-5.71
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
8.3
12.06
Dividend per share
0
0.5
1
Cash EPS
-5.46
1.91
7.6
Book value per share
6.31
112.85
105.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.56
1.07
P/CEPS
-1.46
6.77
1.69
P/B
1.26
0.11
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
-11.93
5.79
6.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.2
9.57
Tax payout
1.39
-22.71
-30.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
215.16
105
Inventory days
102.35
78.01
Creditor days
-133.19
-82.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.26
-1.89
-1.8
Net debt / equity
1.8
1.19
1.32
Net debt / op. profit
-4.8
3.47
3.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-102.17
-89.01
-88.66
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.94
-0.98
Other costs
-3.97
-4
-3.75
No Record Found
