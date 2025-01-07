Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.46
32.5
45.64
145.13
yoy growth (%)
-24.72
-28.78
-68.55
-73.85
Raw materials
-19.55
-19.81
-37.33
-179.47
As % of sales
79.92
60.97
81.8
123.66
Employee costs
-1.98
-2.04
-2.41
-3.32
As % of sales
8.11
6.29
5.28
2.28
Other costs
-5.16
-7
-4.77
-8.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.11
21.55
10.45
5.67
Operating profit
-2.24
3.63
1.11
-45.9
OPM
-9.16
11.17
2.44
-31.63
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.02
-2.83
-3.32
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.04
-0.05
-11.05
Other income
0.91
0.75
2.66
18.58
Profit before tax
-3.06
2.31
0.9
-41.7
Taxes
6.45
0.6
7.5
-0.09
Tax rate
-210.59
26.02
832.08
0.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.38
2.92
8.4
-41.79
Exceptional items
47.36
-3.16
-249.16
-109.75
Net profit
50.75
-0.23
-240.76
-151.55
yoy growth (%)
-21,426.28
-99.9
58.86
86.08
NPM
207.46
-0.73
-527.48
-104.42
