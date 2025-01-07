iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Steelage Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.09
(0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.46

32.5

45.64

145.13

yoy growth (%)

-24.72

-28.78

-68.55

-73.85

Raw materials

-19.55

-19.81

-37.33

-179.47

As % of sales

79.92

60.97

81.8

123.66

Employee costs

-1.98

-2.04

-2.41

-3.32

As % of sales

8.11

6.29

5.28

2.28

Other costs

-5.16

-7

-4.77

-8.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.11

21.55

10.45

5.67

Operating profit

-2.24

3.63

1.11

-45.9

OPM

-9.16

11.17

2.44

-31.63

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.02

-2.83

-3.32

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.04

-0.05

-11.05

Other income

0.91

0.75

2.66

18.58

Profit before tax

-3.06

2.31

0.9

-41.7

Taxes

6.45

0.6

7.5

-0.09

Tax rate

-210.59

26.02

832.08

0.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.38

2.92

8.4

-41.79

Exceptional items

47.36

-3.16

-249.16

-109.75

Net profit

50.75

-0.23

-240.76

-151.55

yoy growth (%)

-21,426.28

-99.9

58.86

86.08

NPM

207.46

-0.73

-527.48

-104.42

