PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter with permission of the chairperson. 

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday February 13, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Following:
1. Approved the Unaudited Financial result of the Company along with Limited review report for the Quarter and Nine month ended December 31, 2023 which has been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee.
2. Any other matter with permission of Chairperson.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 13, 2024 approved the reconstitution of Composition of Committee members of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)