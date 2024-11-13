|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matter with the permission of Chairperson. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 302024 and other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for Considering and Approving Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 312024 and other matter with the permission of Chairperson. Please to be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday May 28,2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended March 31,2024 & other matter as specified therein. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December2023 and any other matter with permission of the chairperson. Please be informed that Board of Directors of the Compny at its meeting held today Tuesday February 13,2023 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the following 1-Approved the unaudited financial Result of the Company along with the Limited review report for the Quarter and nine month ended December 31,2023 2,and other item as decided with permission of Chairperson. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday February 13,2024 at the Registered office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Following :1. Approved the Unaudited Financial result of the Company along with Limited review report for the Quarter and Nine month ended December 31,2023 which has been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee.2.any other matter with permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 13,2024 approved the reconstitution of Composition of Committee members of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
