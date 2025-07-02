iifl-logo
Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd Share Price Live

97.59
(19.01%)
Jul 2, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110
  • Day's High111
  • Prev. Close82
  • Day's Low96.25
  • Turnover (lac)55,714.04
  • P/E34.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,875.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

110

Prev. Close

82

Turnover(Lac.)

55,714.04

Day's High

111

Day's Low

96.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,875.7

P/E

34.85

EPS

2.8

Divi. Yield

0

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jul, 2025
No Record Found
Share Price

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

241

20.09

20.09

20.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

197.28

190.31

129.21

57.85

Net Worth

438.28

210.4

149.3

77.94

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,285.76

937.22

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,285.76

937.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.62

1.78

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,029.6

36.82,51,722.82,047031,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

160.06

13.721,99,674.023,169.192.2533,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

951.25

21.4796,750.26107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,087

45.5159,744.14813.650.112,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

707

22.4458,199.32924.940.4210,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Suresh Kumar Goyal

Managing Director & CEO

Vikas Kumar Goyal

Executive Director & COO

Bhavesh Khetan

Independent Director

Nidhi Thakkar

Independent Director

Manoj Khetan

Independent Director

Kishore Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niraj Shrivastava.

Registered Office

Office No.501 to 511,

Harshit Corporate Amanaka,

Chattisgarh - 492001

Tel: +91 771 2222 360

Website: http://www.sambhv.com

Email: cs@sambhv.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹97.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹2875.70 Cr. as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd is 34.85 and 3.27 as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 02 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd?

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

