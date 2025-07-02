Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹82
Turnover(Lac.)₹55,714.04
Day's High₹111
Day's Low₹96.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,875.7
P/E34.85
EPS2.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
241
20.09
20.09
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.28
190.31
129.21
57.85
Net Worth
438.28
210.4
149.3
77.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,285.76
937.22
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,285.76
937.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.62
1.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,029.6
|36.8
|2,51,722.8
|2,047
|0
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
160.06
|13.72
|1,99,674.02
|3,169.19
|2.25
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
951.25
|21.47
|96,750.26
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,087
|45.51
|59,744.14
|813.65
|0.11
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
707
|22.44
|58,199.32
|924.94
|0.42
|10,785.53
|196.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Suresh Kumar Goyal
Managing Director & CEO
Vikas Kumar Goyal
Executive Director & COO
Bhavesh Khetan
Independent Director
Nidhi Thakkar
Independent Director
Manoj Khetan
Independent Director
Kishore Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niraj Shrivastava.
Office No.501 to 511,
Harshit Corporate Amanaka,
Chattisgarh - 492001
Tel: +91 771 2222 360
Website: http://www.sambhv.com
Email: cs@sambhv.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Reports by Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
