Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
241
20.09
20.09
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.28
190.31
129.21
57.85
Net Worth
438.28
210.4
149.3
77.94
Minority Interest
Debt
350.55
285.05
241.64
157.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.09
15.04
10.03
5.32
Total Liabilities
808.92
510.49
400.97
241.24
Fixed Assets
552.4
315.67
252.16
173.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.34
0.83
0.33
0
Networking Capital
212.2
186.29
140.09
66.81
Inventories
149.06
141.45
121.51
35.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
94.1
34.57
15.64
7.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
101.6
52.75
60.81
52.77
Sundry Creditors
-105.4
-31.78
-33.36
-10.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.16
-10.7
-24.51
-18.13
Cash
42.99
7.7
8.39
0.8
Total Assets
808.93
510.49
400.97
241.25
