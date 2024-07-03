Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹245
Prev. Close₹244.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹182.19
Day's High₹245
Day's Low₹228.01
52 Week's High₹342.8
52 Week's Low₹185.4
Book Value₹94.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,895.9
P/E18.69
EPS13.06
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.46
40.63
40.56
40.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
637.89
601.59
514.4
418.86
Net Worth
719.35
642.22
554.96
459.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
937.08
846.2
858.96
673.8
yoy growth (%)
10.73
-1.48
27.47
3.22
Raw materials
-525.16
-537.99
-469.68
-352.56
As % of sales
56.04
63.57
54.68
52.32
Employee costs
-59.6
-48.12
-46.72
-39.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.37
-2.31
25.09
19.13
Depreciation
-30.22
-25.72
-21.51
-18.06
Tax paid
-22.18
5.65
-0.05
0
Working capital
64.55
-4.45
34.4
-0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.73
-1.48
27.47
3.22
Op profit growth
160.18
-35.85
3.49
43.8
EBIT growth
267.88
-49.7
-1.87
74.1
Net profit growth
1,223.23
-86.65
30.82
353.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,661.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,661.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
29.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajinder Kumar Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajeev Gupta
Non Executive Director
Suchita Jain
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Sachit Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam Taneja
Independent Director
Sanjoy Bhattacharyya
Independent Director
Rakesh Jain
Independent Director
Vidya Shah
Non Executive Director
Toshio Ito
Independent Director
Suman Chatterjee
Independent Director
Hemant Bharat Ram
Executive Director
R K Rewari
Executive Director
Soumya Jain
Independent Director
Randhir Singh Kalsi
Summary
Vardhman Special Steels Limited, was incorporated on 14 May 14, 2010 in Ludhiana. The Company is one of Indias leading special steelproducers, developing high-quality special steel for automotive OEs operating in India. The main business of the Company consist of manufacturing billets, steel bars and bright bars of various categories of special and alloy steels. Part of the Vardhman Group, the Company is based at Ludhiana, India, with its manufacturing facility. As a part of US$1.4 billion Vardhman Group, the Company features among the leading producers of special and alloy steels catering primarily to domestic automotive sector. Presently, it manufactures high quality special steel which is currently being imported. The company emphasized in building relationships with its clients and business associates. The Company enjoys a technical alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation, a Japanese major steel, Toyotas leading material producer group. Together with Aichi Steel, Vardhman is steadily progressing into a globally respected special steel major.The Company caters to diverse requirements of hot rolled bars for engineering, automotive, tractor, bearing and allied industries. With manufacturing plants, the Company has an extensive list of clientele, including various globally renowned corporations, such as Toyota, Hero Moto Corp, Caterpillar, Hino Motors, Bosch. And thus, the Company is an ISO 14001:2004; OHSAS 18001:2007; ISO 9001:2008; ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified organization.
The Vardhman Special Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is ₹1895.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is 18.69 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Special Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is ₹185.4 and ₹342.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.86%, 3 Years at 23.69%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at -21.86%, 3 Month at -16.12% and 1 Month at -7.24%.
