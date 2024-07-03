iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Share Price

232.46
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open245
  • Day's High245
  • 52 Wk High342.8
  • Prev. Close244.29
  • Day's Low228.01
  • 52 Wk Low 185.4
  • Turnover (lac)182.19
  • P/E18.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value94.58
  • EPS13.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,895.9
  • Div. Yield0.82
No Records Found

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

245

Prev. Close

244.29

Turnover(Lac.)

182.19

Day's High

245

Day's Low

228.01

52 Week's High

342.8

52 Week's Low

185.4

Book Value

94.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,895.9

P/E

18.69

EPS

13.06

Divi. Yield

0.82

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.53%

Non-Promoter- 4.44%

Institutions: 4.44%

Non-Institutions: 35.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.46

40.63

40.56

40.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

637.89

601.59

514.4

418.86

Net Worth

719.35

642.22

554.96

459.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

937.08

846.2

858.96

673.8

yoy growth (%)

10.73

-1.48

27.47

3.22

Raw materials

-525.16

-537.99

-469.68

-352.56

As % of sales

56.04

63.57

54.68

52.32

Employee costs

-59.6

-48.12

-46.72

-39.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.37

-2.31

25.09

19.13

Depreciation

-30.22

-25.72

-21.51

-18.06

Tax paid

-22.18

5.65

-0.05

0

Working capital

64.55

-4.45

34.4

-0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.73

-1.48

27.47

3.22

Op profit growth

160.18

-35.85

3.49

43.8

EBIT growth

267.88

-49.7

-1.87

74.1

Net profit growth

1,223.23

-86.65

30.82

353.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1,661.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,661.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

29.82

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajinder Kumar Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajeev Gupta

Non Executive Director

Suchita Jain

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Sachit Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam Taneja

Independent Director

Sanjoy Bhattacharyya

Independent Director

Rakesh Jain

Independent Director

Vidya Shah

Non Executive Director

Toshio Ito

Independent Director

Suman Chatterjee

Independent Director

Hemant Bharat Ram

Executive Director

R K Rewari

Executive Director

Soumya Jain

Independent Director

Randhir Singh Kalsi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

Summary

Vardhman Special Steels Limited, was incorporated on 14 May 14, 2010 in Ludhiana. The Company is one of Indias leading special steelproducers, developing high-quality special steel for automotive OEs operating in India. The main business of the Company consist of manufacturing billets, steel bars and bright bars of various categories of special and alloy steels. Part of the Vardhman Group, the Company is based at Ludhiana, India, with its manufacturing facility. As a part of US$1.4 billion Vardhman Group, the Company features among the leading producers of special and alloy steels catering primarily to domestic automotive sector. Presently, it manufactures high quality special steel which is currently being imported. The company emphasized in building relationships with its clients and business associates. The Company enjoys a technical alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation, a Japanese major steel, Toyotas leading material producer group. Together with Aichi Steel, Vardhman is steadily progressing into a globally respected special steel major.The Company caters to diverse requirements of hot rolled bars for engineering, automotive, tractor, bearing and allied industries. With manufacturing plants, the Company has an extensive list of clientele, including various globally renowned corporations, such as Toyota, Hero Moto Corp, Caterpillar, Hino Motors, Bosch. And thus, the Company is an ISO 14001:2004; OHSAS 18001:2007; ISO 9001:2008; ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified organization.
Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Special Steels Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Special Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is ₹1895.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is 18.69 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Special Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is ₹185.4 and ₹342.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd?

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.86%, 3 Years at 23.69%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at -21.86%, 3 Month at -16.12% and 1 Month at -7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Special Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.53 %
Institutions - 4.45 %
Public - 35.02 %

