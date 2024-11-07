iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Board Meeting

232.61
(-1.20%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Vardhman Special CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half-year ended 30.09.2024. Please find attached herewith Financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today (i.e. 25.07.2024), has appointed Mr. Hemant Bharat Ram (DIN - 00150933) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a consecutive term of 5 years w.e.f. 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202423 Apr 2024
VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024; and recommendation of Dividend if any. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has recommended final dividend @ Rs.2/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for Quarter/ Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the period ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

