Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half-year ended 30.09.2024. Please find attached herewith Financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today (i.e. 25.07.2024), has appointed Mr. Hemant Bharat Ram (DIN - 00150933) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a consecutive term of 5 years w.e.f. 25.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024; and recommendation of Dividend if any. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has recommended final dividend @ Rs.2/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024