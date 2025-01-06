Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.37
-2.31
25.09
19.13
Depreciation
-30.22
-25.72
-21.51
-18.06
Tax paid
-22.18
5.65
-0.05
0
Working capital
64.55
-4.45
34.4
-0.59
Other operating items
Operating
78.52
-26.84
37.92
0.47
Capital expenditure
1.19
47.57
6.15
30.61
Free cash flow
79.71
20.72
44.07
31.08
Equity raised
748.02
678.21
475.25
321.01
Investing
-5
-3.16
7.18
-13.52
Financing
-72.47
82.92
-43.71
35.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
750.27
778.69
482.79
373.6
