Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

232.46
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Vardhman Special FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.37

-2.31

25.09

19.13

Depreciation

-30.22

-25.72

-21.51

-18.06

Tax paid

-22.18

5.65

-0.05

0

Working capital

64.55

-4.45

34.4

-0.59

Other operating items

Operating

78.52

-26.84

37.92

0.47

Capital expenditure

1.19

47.57

6.15

30.61

Free cash flow

79.71

20.72

44.07

31.08

Equity raised

748.02

678.21

475.25

321.01

Investing

-5

-3.16

7.18

-13.52

Financing

-72.47

82.92

-43.71

35.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

750.27

778.69

482.79

373.6

