Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.46
40.63
40.56
40.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
637.89
601.59
514.4
418.86
Net Worth
719.35
642.22
554.96
459.37
Minority Interest
Debt
83.71
143.85
161.97
190.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.92
22.64
23.29
25.28
Total Liabilities
824.98
808.71
740.22
675.17
Fixed Assets
325.69
305.63
302.04
295.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
20
15.4
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.14
2.55
2.43
34.97
Networking Capital
489.39
470.92
404.37
292.58
Inventories
356.17
362.68
304.32
192.26
Inventory Days
74.88
Sundry Debtors
262.17
261.55
221.86
224.3
Debtor Days
87.36
Other Current Assets
87.87
71.05
61.28
28.87
Sundry Creditors
-176.47
-191.39
-150.39
-130.95
Creditor Days
51
Other Current Liabilities
-40.35
-32.97
-32.7
-21.9
Cash
7.76
9.61
15.98
52.34
Total Assets
824.98
808.71
740.22
675.16
