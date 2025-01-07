iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

234.75
(0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

937.08

846.2

858.96

673.8

yoy growth (%)

10.73

-1.48

27.47

3.22

Raw materials

-525.16

-537.99

-469.68

-352.56

As % of sales

56.04

63.57

54.68

52.32

Employee costs

-59.6

-48.12

-46.72

-39.79

As % of sales

6.36

5.68

5.43

5.9

Other costs

-248.95

-220.35

-280.62

-221.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.56

26.03

32.67

32.88

Operating profit

103.35

39.72

61.92

59.83

OPM

11.02

4.69

7.2

8.88

Depreciation

-30.22

-25.72

-21.51

-18.06

Interest expense

-19.7

-25.71

-21.43

-28.27

Other income

12.96

9.39

6.1

5.64

Profit before tax

66.37

-2.31

25.09

19.13

Taxes

-22.18

5.65

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-33.41

-244.18

-0.23

0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.19

3.33

25.03

19.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

44.19

3.33

25.03

19.13

yoy growth (%)

1,223.23

-86.65

30.82

353.85

NPM

4.71

0.39

2.91

2.84

Vardhman Special : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.