|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
937.08
846.2
858.96
673.8
yoy growth (%)
10.73
-1.48
27.47
3.22
Raw materials
-525.16
-537.99
-469.68
-352.56
As % of sales
56.04
63.57
54.68
52.32
Employee costs
-59.6
-48.12
-46.72
-39.79
As % of sales
6.36
5.68
5.43
5.9
Other costs
-248.95
-220.35
-280.62
-221.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.56
26.03
32.67
32.88
Operating profit
103.35
39.72
61.92
59.83
OPM
11.02
4.69
7.2
8.88
Depreciation
-30.22
-25.72
-21.51
-18.06
Interest expense
-19.7
-25.71
-21.43
-28.27
Other income
12.96
9.39
6.1
5.64
Profit before tax
66.37
-2.31
25.09
19.13
Taxes
-22.18
5.65
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-33.41
-244.18
-0.23
0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.19
3.33
25.03
19.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
44.19
3.33
25.03
19.13
yoy growth (%)
1,223.23
-86.65
30.82
353.85
NPM
4.71
0.39
2.91
2.84
