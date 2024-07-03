Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,661.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,661.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
29.82
Total Income
1,691.18
Total Expenditure
1,518.92
PBIDT
172.26
Interest
18.42
PBDT
153.84
Depreciation
30.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
31.54
Deferred Tax
-0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
91.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
91.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
91.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
20
Equity
81.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.36
PBDTM(%)
9.25
PATM(%)
5.51
