Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Summary

Vardhman Special Steels Limited, was incorporated on 14 May 14, 2010 in Ludhiana. The Company is one of Indias leading special steelproducers, developing high-quality special steel for automotive OEs operating in India. The main business of the Company consist of manufacturing billets, steel bars and bright bars of various categories of special and alloy steels. Part of the Vardhman Group, the Company is based at Ludhiana, India, with its manufacturing facility. As a part of US$1.4 billion Vardhman Group, the Company features among the leading producers of special and alloy steels catering primarily to domestic automotive sector. Presently, it manufactures high quality special steel which is currently being imported. The company emphasized in building relationships with its clients and business associates. The Company enjoys a technical alliance with Aichi Steel Corporation, a Japanese major steel, Toyotas leading material producer group. Together with Aichi Steel, Vardhman is steadily progressing into a globally respected special steel major.The Company caters to diverse requirements of hot rolled bars for engineering, automotive, tractor, bearing and allied industries. With manufacturing plants, the Company has an extensive list of clientele, including various globally renowned corporations, such as Toyota, Hero Moto Corp, Caterpillar, Hino Motors, Bosch. And thus, the Company is an ISO 14001:2004; OHSAS 18001:2007; ISO 9001:2008; ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified organization.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement & Demerger between Vardhman Textiles Limited (VTXL) and the Company sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Punjab & Haryana at Chandigarh on January 12, 2011, the Steel Business Undertaking of Vardhman Textiles Limited was demerged into the Company effective from January 1, 2011. The Company implemented a new Rolling Mill, M/s. Morgardshammar, Sweden, which became fully operational from January 1, 2014. The New Bright Bar Shop commissioned in June, 2015. The Rolling Mill expansion capacity increased to 180,000 tons of rolling in 2016. The Company increased its operating capacity (billet making) from 50,000 TPA in 2010 to 260,000 TPA in FY 2024.