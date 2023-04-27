To the Members of Vardhman Special Steels Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Vardhman Special Steels Limited ("the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs

are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue Recognition

See Note 2(o) and 29 to the Financial Statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when control in goods is transferred to the customer and is measured net of discounts and returns. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence. Standards on Auditing presume that there is fraud risk with regard to revenue recognition. We focused on this area since there is a risk that revenue may be overstated because of fraud, resulting due to the pressure from Management and Board of Directors who may strive to achieve performance targets. Also, revenue is a key performance indicator for the Company which makes it susceptible to misstatement because the timing of revenue recognition requires exercise of judgement. • We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards; • We evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls in relation to revenue recognition and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls for a sample of transactions (using random sampling); We performed testing by selecting samples (using statistical sampling) of revenue transactions recorded for the year. For such samples, verified the underlying documents, including invoices, good dispatch notes, customer acceptances and shipping documents (as applicable), to assess whether these are recognized in the appropriate period in which control is transferred; In view of the above, we have identified risk of fraud in revenue recognition as a key audit matter. We carried out analytical procedures on revenue recognized during the year to identify unusual variances; We tested, on a sample basis (selected based on specified risk-based criteria), specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue had been recognized in the appropriate financial period; We tested, on a sample basis (selected based on specified risk-based criteria), specific revenue transactions with respect to discounts, returns and unbilled revenue to assess whether these have been appropriately accounted and disclosed in the financial statements; We tested sample journal entries for revenue, selected based on specified risk-based criteria to identify unusual items; Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in accordance with the relevant accounting standard.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance

and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best

of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company , none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 50 (v) & 50 (vi) to the financial statements, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 50 (v) & 50 (vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 48.2 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Gaurav Mahajan Partner Place: Chandigarh Membership No.: 507857 Date: 27 April 2023 ICAI UDIN:23507857BGYNVT8815

ANNEXURE A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Vardhman Special Steels Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks

lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year.For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment in Companies, firms and limited liability partnership or provided guarantee and security or granted any advances in the nature of loans (secured or unsecured) to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. The Company has made investments with other parties and granted loans to its employees during the year. The requisite information on loans to employees is stated in paragraph iii (a) below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to employees as below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars Interest bearing loans to employees Non-interest bearing loans to employees Aggregate amount during the year to employees 20.00 245.87 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date with 251.29 201.61

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the investments made during the year and loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided guarantees, given security or granted advances in the nature of loan during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Payment of interest was not stipulated in case of non-interest bearing loans to employees as per approved policy of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, the Company ha not granted any loans or advances in the natur of loans either repayable on demand or withou specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinatio of the records of the Company, the Company ha not made investments nor has it given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specifier under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Acl 2013 ("the Act"). Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of th< Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits o amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order i not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to th rules prescribed by the Central Government fo maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1 of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods an< are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribe accounts and records have been made an< maintained. However, we have not carried out . detailed examination of the records with a view tr determine whether these are accurate or complete

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respec

of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax an< Value added tax during the year since effectivi 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has beet subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinatioi of the records of the Company, in our opinioi amounts deducted / accrued in the books c account in respect of undisputed statutor; dues including Goods and Service Tax (GST) Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or othe statutory dues have generally been regular); deposited with the appropriate authorities though there have been slight delays in a fev cases of income tax and Goods and Servic Tax.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examinatioi of the records of the Company, no undisputer amounts payable in respect of Provident Func Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Dut

of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for C43.30 lakhs relating to Goods & Service tax now considered payable under reverse charge mechanism for the twelve months period ended 30 September 2022 pursuant to Supreme Court judgement. The amount was due on various dates till October 2022 and has been subsequently deposited on 20 April 2023.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount* Amount Paid under protest* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 1,960 1,900 2011-12 High Court Punjab & Haryana- Chandigarh 2012-13 2013-14 CGST Act 2017 GST 18.45 18.45 2020-21 Additional/ Joint Commissioner (Appeals), State Goods & service Tax Haryana 6.9 6.9 2017-18 Pending for hearing before Assistant /Deputy Commissioner of Goods & Service Tax Range I Division East Ludhiana

*amount as per demand orders is including interest and penalty, wherever indicated in order

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2023. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended 31 March 2023. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations

provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors

and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Ac are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registerec

under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank o India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate o Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank o India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investmen Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation: made by the Reserve Bank of India Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order i not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanation provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as per the provision of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) do not have any Core Investment Company as detailed in note 50 (xii) to the financial statements. For reporting on this clause / sub clause, while we have performed audit procedures set out in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, we have relied on and not been able to independently validate the information provided to us by the management of the Company with respect to entities outside the consolidated Group but covered in the Core Investmen Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation: given to us and on the basis of the financia ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financia liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge o the Board of Directors and management plan and based on our examination of the evidence

supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing

projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

(Amount in Lakh)

Financial Year Amount unspent on corporate social responsibility activities for On-going Projects Amount transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of the Financial Year Amount transferred after the due date (specify the date of transfer) 2022-23 19.51 19.51 -

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Gaurav Mahajan Partner Place: Chandigarh Membership No.: 507857 Date: 27 April 2023 ICAI UDIN:23507857BGYNVT8815

ANNEXURE B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Vardhman Special Steels Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vardhman Special Steels Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted

our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain

to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

herent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls ith Reference to Financial Statements

cause of the inherent limitations of internal financial rntrols with reference to financial statements, including e possibility of collusion or improper management /erride of controls, material misstatements due error or fraud may occur and not be detected. so, projections of any evaluation of the internal ancial controls with reference to financial statements future periods are subject to the risk that the internal ancial controls with reference to financial statements ay become inadequate because of changes in nditions, or that the degree of compliance with the licies or procedures may deteriorate.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022