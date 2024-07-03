Summary

Grand Foundry Ltd is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house. The Company was incorporated in Aug.74. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and wires. The companys products are utilized for various applications in the engineering industries, including petro chemical,oil and natural gas and automative industries throughout the world. It supplies every grade of steel required by the engineering industry to customers spread out throughout Indian and countries, such as the United States,Japan,Singapore, Italy, Australia and Canada. The company also offers pickling and heat treatment lines. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue. Today, GFL is Indias premier bright steel bar (mainly stainless steel) processing house. It has to its credit one of the best-equipped plants in the country and some of the sophisticated and efficient processing technologies in the world. The company bagged an award from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India for the sixth year in succession (since 1988-89). GFL, a government-recognised Export House, has implemented a two fold backward integration project by installing a wire rod and bar mill along with a steel-making facility. The Rs 250-cr project was completed in the fag end of 1997.

