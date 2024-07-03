SectorSteel
Open₹8.91
Prev. Close₹8.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹8.91
Day's Low₹8.91
52 Week's High₹9.5
52 Week's Low₹6.9
Book Value₹-1.75
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.17
12.17
12.17
12.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.13
-16.56
-15.46
-15.24
Net Worth
-4.96
-4.39
-3.29
-3.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.06
6.88
13.12
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-84.5
-47.56
431.73
10.12
Raw materials
-0.96
-6.13
-14.52
-0.84
As % of sales
90.76
89.1
110.66
34.26
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.17
-0.15
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-2.32
-2.21
0.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0.3
1.32
0.5
Working capital
0.56
-1.09
-2.98
3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.5
-47.56
431.73
10.12
Op profit growth
-94.91
39.36
-639.05
-132.87
EBIT growth
-92.44
15.74
-705.63
-129.72
Net profit growth
-91.37
3,964.82
-107.8
-148.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ketan Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Taroon Vaswani
Executive Director & CFO
Shivani Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nalini singh
Executive Director & CEO
Vijay Paul Kaushal
Independent Director
Rahul Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Sidhi Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rajat Kasliwal
Independent Director
Rahul Sharma
Additional Director
Shefali Kesarwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grand Foundry Ltd
Summary
Grand Foundry Ltd is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house. The Company was incorporated in Aug.74. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and wires. The companys products are utilized for various applications in the engineering industries, including petro chemical,oil and natural gas and automative industries throughout the world. It supplies every grade of steel required by the engineering industry to customers spread out throughout Indian and countries, such as the United States,Japan,Singapore, Italy, Australia and Canada. The company also offers pickling and heat treatment lines. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue. Today, GFL is Indias premier bright steel bar (mainly stainless steel) processing house. It has to its credit one of the best-equipped plants in the country and some of the sophisticated and efficient processing technologies in the world. The company bagged an award from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India for the sixth year in succession (since 1988-89). GFL, a government-recognised Export House, has implemented a two fold backward integration project by installing a wire rod and bar mill along with a steel-making facility. The Rs 250-cr project was completed in the fag end of 1997.
Read More
The Grand Foundry Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grand Foundry Ltd is ₹27.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grand Foundry Ltd is 0 and -5.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grand Foundry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grand Foundry Ltd is ₹6.9 and ₹9.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Grand Foundry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.61%, 3 Years at 23.33%, 1 Year at 18.01%, 6 Month at 3.60%, 3 Month at 21.22% and 1 Month at 4.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.