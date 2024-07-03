iifl-logo-icon 1
Grand Foundry Ltd Share Price

8.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:31:36 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.91
  • Day's High8.91
  • 52 Wk High9.5
  • Prev. Close8.91
  • Day's Low8.91
  • 52 Wk Low 6.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-1.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Grand Foundry Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

8.91

Prev. Close

8.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

8.91

Day's Low

8.91

52 Week's High

9.5

52 Week's Low

6.9

Book Value

-1.75

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grand Foundry Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Grand Foundry Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Grand Foundry Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grand Foundry Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.17

12.17

12.17

12.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.13

-16.56

-15.46

-15.24

Net Worth

-4.96

-4.39

-3.29

-3.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.06

6.88

13.12

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-84.5

-47.56

431.73

10.12

Raw materials

-0.96

-6.13

-14.52

-0.84

As % of sales

90.76

89.1

110.66

34.26

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.17

-0.15

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-2.32

-2.21

0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0.3

1.32

0.5

Working capital

0.56

-1.09

-2.98

3.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.5

-47.56

431.73

10.12

Op profit growth

-94.91

39.36

-639.05

-132.87

EBIT growth

-92.44

15.74

-705.63

-129.72

Net profit growth

-91.37

3,964.82

-107.8

-148.22

No Record Found

Grand Foundry Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grand Foundry Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ketan Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Taroon Vaswani

Executive Director & CFO

Shivani Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nalini singh

Executive Director & CEO

Vijay Paul Kaushal

Independent Director

Rahul Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Sidhi Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rajat Kasliwal

Independent Director

Rahul Sharma

Additional Director

Shefali Kesarwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grand Foundry Ltd

Summary

Grand Foundry Ltd is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house. The Company was incorporated in Aug.74. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and wires. The companys products are utilized for various applications in the engineering industries, including petro chemical,oil and natural gas and automative industries throughout the world. It supplies every grade of steel required by the engineering industry to customers spread out throughout Indian and countries, such as the United States,Japan,Singapore, Italy, Australia and Canada. The company also offers pickling and heat treatment lines. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue. Today, GFL is Indias premier bright steel bar (mainly stainless steel) processing house. It has to its credit one of the best-equipped plants in the country and some of the sophisticated and efficient processing technologies in the world. The company bagged an award from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India for the sixth year in succession (since 1988-89). GFL, a government-recognised Export House, has implemented a two fold backward integration project by installing a wire rod and bar mill along with a steel-making facility. The Rs 250-cr project was completed in the fag end of 1997.
Company FAQs

What is the Grand Foundry Ltd share price today?

The Grand Foundry Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Foundry Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grand Foundry Ltd is ₹27.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grand Foundry Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grand Foundry Ltd is 0 and -5.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grand Foundry Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grand Foundry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grand Foundry Ltd is ₹6.9 and ₹9.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grand Foundry Ltd?

Grand Foundry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.61%, 3 Years at 23.33%, 1 Year at 18.01%, 6 Month at 3.60%, 3 Month at 21.22% and 1 Month at 4.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grand Foundry Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grand Foundry Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.16 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 29.81 %

