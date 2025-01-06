iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Grand Foundry Ltd Balance Sheet

8.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Grand Foundry Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.17

12.17

12.17

12.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.13

-16.56

-15.46

-15.24

Net Worth

-4.96

-4.39

-3.29

-3.07

Minority Interest

Debt

4.89

4.36

0

0.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.06

-0.02

-3.29

-2.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.06

0.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.07

-0.04

-3.36

-2.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.25

1.51

Debtor Days

516.8

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.03

0.47

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.05

-2.45

-4.11

Creditor Days

1,406.67

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.02

-1.63

-0.32

Cash

0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

-0.06

-0.04

-3.28

-2.64

Grand Foundry : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Grand Foundry Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.