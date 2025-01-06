Grand Foundry Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.17
12.17
12.17
12.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.13
-16.56
-15.46
-15.24
Net Worth
-4.96
-4.39
-3.29
-3.07
Minority Interest
Debt
4.89
4.36
0
0.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.06
-0.02
-3.29
-2.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.06
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.07
-0.04
-3.36
-2.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.25
1.51
Debtor Days
516.8
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.03
0.47
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.05
-2.45
-4.11
Creditor Days
1,406.67
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.02
-1.63
-0.32
Cash
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-0.06
-0.04
-3.28
-2.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.