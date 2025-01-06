Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.06
6.88
13.12
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-84.5
-47.56
431.73
10.12
Raw materials
-0.96
-6.13
-14.52
-0.84
As % of sales
90.76
89.1
110.66
34.26
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.17
-0.15
-0.14
As % of sales
3.16
2.54
1.15
5.7
Other costs
-0.2
-3.3
-0.41
-1.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.11
48.08
3.13
45.28
Operating profit
-0.13
-2.73
-1.96
0.36
OPM
-13.03
-39.73
-14.95
14.74
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
-0.16
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.22
-0.19
Other income
8.2
0.47
0.05
0.13
Profit before tax
-0.17
-2.32
-2.21
0.13
Taxes
0
0.3
1.32
0.5
Tax rate
0
-12.97
-59.48
370.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.17
-2.02
-0.89
0.64
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
0.84
0
Net profit
-0.17
-2.04
-0.05
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-91.37
3,964.82
-107.8
-148.22
NPM
-16.51
-29.68
-0.38
26.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.