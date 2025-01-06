iifl-logo-icon 1
Grand Foundry Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.06

6.88

13.12

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-84.5

-47.56

431.73

10.12

Raw materials

-0.96

-6.13

-14.52

-0.84

As % of sales

90.76

89.1

110.66

34.26

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.17

-0.15

-0.14

As % of sales

3.16

2.54

1.15

5.7

Other costs

-0.2

-3.3

-0.41

-1.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.11

48.08

3.13

45.28

Operating profit

-0.13

-2.73

-1.96

0.36

OPM

-13.03

-39.73

-14.95

14.74

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

-0.16

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.22

-0.19

Other income

8.2

0.47

0.05

0.13

Profit before tax

-0.17

-2.32

-2.21

0.13

Taxes

0

0.3

1.32

0.5

Tax rate

0

-12.97

-59.48

370.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.17

-2.02

-0.89

0.64

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

0.84

0

Net profit

-0.17

-2.04

-0.05

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-91.37

3,964.82

-107.8

-148.22

NPM

-16.51

-29.68

-0.38

26.09

