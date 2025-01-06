Grand Foundry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-2.32
-2.21
0.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0.3
1.32
0.5
Working capital
0.56
-1.09
-2.98
3.35
Other operating items
Operating
0.35
-3.16
-3.96
3.82
Capital expenditure
0
-8.96
-0.09
-0.76
Free cash flow
0.35
-12.12
-4.06
3.06
Equity raised
-30.1
-15.65
-21.21
-22.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.43
8.7
19.49
18.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-29.32
-19.08
-5.79
-0.73
