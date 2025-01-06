iifl-logo-icon 1
Grand Foundry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Grand Foundry FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-2.32

-2.21

0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0.3

1.32

0.5

Working capital

0.56

-1.09

-2.98

3.35

Other operating items

Operating

0.35

-3.16

-3.96

3.82

Capital expenditure

0

-8.96

-0.09

-0.76

Free cash flow

0.35

-12.12

-4.06

3.06

Equity raised

-30.1

-15.65

-21.21

-22.51

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.43

8.7

19.49

18.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-29.32

-19.08

-5.79

-0.73

