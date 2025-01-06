Grand Foundry Ltd Management Discussions

a) OVERVIEW:

The following operating and financial review is intended to convey the Managements perspective on the financial and operating performance of the Company at the end of the Financial Year 2023-24. This Report should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and other information included elsewhere in the Integrated Report. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) complying with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from time to time.

This report is an integral part of the Boards Report. Aspects on industry structure and developments, outlook, risks, internal control systems and their adequacy, material developments in human resources and industrial relations have been covered in the Boards Report and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report. Your attention is also drawn to sections on Strategy, Risk and Opportunities forming part of the Integrated Report. This section gives significant details on the performance of the Company.

b) EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The total revenue (net) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, decreased by 73.08% and stood at ? 2.77 Lakhs as against ? 10.29 Lakhs in the previous year. During the year the Company has incurred losses of ? 56.50 lakhs as against loss of ? 110.61 lakhs in the previous year. The performance during the year was not satisfactory due to various reasons beyond the control of the Management. Shortage of funds and financial crisis has impacted the working of Company. The products in which the Company is dealing, is facing cutthroat competition. At the same time, the costs have increased due to inflation in the economy and devaluation of Rupee against the foreign currencies. Due to this, the Company is currently facing liquidity mismatch wherein it is not generating enough cash flows to meet its debt obligations on time. Further there is huge dumping of the products from China and other countries which has resulted in the stiff competition and price reduction which has resulted in lower capacity utilization.

Further the COVID-19s impact on our lives and economy has been earth shattering. The restrictions have sent the global supply chain in disarray and have halted industrial growth and have brought to the fore the importance of building domestic manufacturing facilities.

c) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Our Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Bright Steel Bars and wires and is in the market to sell domestically and in exports since 1974. The Quality control and manufacturing process consist of in-house treatment and has standard quality name for more than 2 decades. Due to financial constraints, the company has been depending on business of processing steel on job work basis to maintain better economics. The Company also has indulged in the special heat treatment job in order to establish future market of Hardened & Tempered steel for exports as well as domestic, which will pave the path of revival and re- instating the strength of the company. During the year under review, due to the shortage of funds and financial crisis, Company was not able to perform and there was no production. Company will soon bring the funds in the Company and start production.

GLOBAL ECONOMY:

The global economy enters 2024 in a weaker position than previously expected. Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing

economies. Further, the ongoing retrenchment of Chinas real estate sector and slower-than- expected recovery of private consumption and the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine have limited the growth prospects.

GLOBAL STEEL INDUSTRY:

The World Steel Association expected steel demand to increase 1.7% in 2024 to 1.79 billion mt, with further growth of 1.2% in 2025 to 1.8 billion mt. This is primarily due to economies opening up after wide scale vaccinations, gradual commencement of economic activity, and significant change in retail consumer behaviour mainly in automotive and construction sectors. Further, increase in raw material prices mainly concerning coking coal, iron ore and oil & fuel have pushed the market prices of steel. Global crude steel output increased by 1.5 per cent in May 2024 to 165.1 million tonnes (mt) compared with 162.6 mt in the corresponding period a year ago. While China continued to be the largest global crude steel producer, With a recorded 99.5 million metric tons of crude steel yield, May 2021 remains the highest production peak for China to date there were moderate growth in steel production in countries such as India, Japan, USA, Germany and Brazil, amongst others, signifying normalcy in operations during the pandemic.

DOMESTIC MARKET: -

In FY 2023-24, the Indian economy witnessed a V-shaped recovery after experiencing a technical recession for two consecutive quarters.

Majority of Bright Steel Bars and wires are used for making the various kinds of components for Automotive industry, Machinery manufacturing industry, Dairy & food processing industry, chemical and fertilizer industry, electronics and electrical appliances industry along with computer industry. Due to global interaction and industrial change in domestic market, various companies have invested especially in automobile industry and electrical appliances industry along with computer industry. As your company has been well versed with international business, quality specifications, end market trends, which will be convenient and easy for the company to capture such trends.

We are seeing the domestic market recover. However, operations of our Company are not running in full capacity due to lack of working capital and financial crisis and hence, Company has stopped manufacturing for a period of time till the availability of funds. Company is in process of raising funds from various investors and soon will start production.

d) OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITIES

> India continues to be the worlds second largest steel producer and consumer at an aggregate level. The country has been witnessing increasing industry consolidation and stronger integration across steel value chains of major producers. The call for India to be self-reliant will be significantly supported by the use of steel as a customisable building material across various conventional and value-added use cases. In FY 2023-24, Indias steel sector witnessed a growth of 9.7%, with government-mandated lockdowns hampering production. However, towards the end of the second quarter, capacity utilisation was restored in most plants. For Indian companies, the export scenario remained a key enabler, helping in the offtake of their inventory at better prices. However, as domestic prices were nearly on par with the global commodity movement, steelmakers refocused on the domestic markets. Input prices remained elevated.

> The Company is engaged in the business since more than forty-six years and has expertise for marketing and quality maintenance of international quality standards for more than 2 decades and enjoys the market share in developed countries like United States and European market.

> So far, our governing administrations have been very proactive in taking all possible measures to restrict the spread of this pandemic in our country. We are optimistic that in the coming months and weeks we would be able to contain this threat. We expect the demand to start picking up gradually and the economy settles down back to its original pristine.

> We believe that with accurate indigenous refractory solutions, we can reduce import dependency and provide Best of the Worlds solutions through Make in India to our customers. We are keeping a close watch on customer refractory requirements to address the critical areas in the Iron and Steel industry.

> Boding well for both exporters and domestic players in India, China has imposed fresh tariffs for steel exports, to support its rising domestic steel consumption. This is expected to create a sizeable vacuum and open up export opportunity for Indian players. It would also reduce dumping and re-route steel to Indias domestic market, creating demand for steel made in India.

e) THREATS

> As the major product of the company is made of Stainless Steel carrying high nickel (metal) which is a sensitive item quoted in LME (London Metal Exchange), the fluctuation may affect the business opportunities and its profitability.

> As companys major business is depending on exports the fluctuation in foreign currency may also affect the profitability.

> As the Company is going through the financial crisis and have shortage of funds and left with few machineries only which makes it difficult to do production on large scale.

f) HUMAN RESOURCE

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of business. The companys belief is that its people are the primary source of its competitive advantage and consistently puts emphasis on Human Resource Development, which remains vital and strategic to the company. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining talent through Learning & Organizational Development to support the organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run. Cordial employee relations, in keeping with tradition, are being pursued vigorously. Industrial relations have continued to be harmonious throughout the year. This has been possible by creating a performance driven culture against the backdrop of care and concern for all employees. Objective appraisal systems based on Key Result Areas (KRAs) are in place.

The backbone of steel consumption is the push for infrastructure development and generation of employment. Infrastructure development itself would consume steel. Higher employment/ better wages would mean that consumers would spend on consumer durables, automobiles etc. which would in turn further fuel the steel industry. This infrastructure development has to center around rural India.

g) RETURN ON NET WORTH:

Return on Net worth during the previous and current financial year is negative due to losses. Company has sold few of its machineries due to low in production and financial losses. To repay the debts of the Company, it has sold few of its assets.

h) OUTLOOK FOR THE FUTURE

GFL expects the steel upcycle to continue in the near-to-medium term, GFL is committed to serving the nation and has provided whatever support was necessary across the board. Company is looking for the potential investors, through which company can generate funds and again start the production of the Company on a large scale. From a business standpoint, the Company remains bullish on the India opportunity, which is driven by rising infrastructure projects, accelerated vaccination, policy continuity and a government-led push for self-reliance. GFLs expansion and strategic divestments, and other initiatives are directed at making the best of this opportunity. The Company is also looking at export markets as a strong driver and going forward.

i) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has proper and adequate systems of Internal Control to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded from loss, damage or disposition. Checks & balances are in place to ensure that transactions are adequately authorised and recorded and that they are reported correctly. The Board of Directors considers internal controls as adequate as it regularly reviews the findings and recommendations of internal audit.

j) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the previous year the major source of income consisted of exports / sales whereas in the current year commission has been derived from the exports/sales passed onto fellow industries to maintain the marketing strength of the company. During the year under review the income was not generated through exports/sales as there was no production in the Company due to the shortage of working capital and machineries were sold to pay the debts. Company is looking for potential investors to bring funds in the Company. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards. The results of the operations are discussed in the Boards Report.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.