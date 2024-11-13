Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Grand Foundry Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 33 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 03:00 PM. Grand Foundry Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. Grand Foundry Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Grand Foundry Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 11, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

GRAND FOUNDRY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday April 29 2024. GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 09-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 09/05/2024 The Board Meeting of Grand Foundry Limited to be held on 29/04/2024 has been revised to 09/05/2024 at 04:00 PM inter alia to a) Consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended march 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Revised Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 3 31/03/2024 Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024