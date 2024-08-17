iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Share Price

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

833

Prev. Close

825.9

Turnover(Lac.)

812.62

Day's High

834

Day's Low

819.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

420.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,743.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Corporate Action

3 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:08 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.10%

Non-Institutions: 18.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

45.1

45.1

45.1

45.1

Preference Capital

13,979.91

12,706.8

0

0

Reserves

2,024.3

3,155.37

2,548.79

1,971.51

Net Worth

16,049.31

15,907.27

2,593.89

2,016.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

6,801.63

4,749.87

3,489.99

557.3

yoy growth (%)

43.19

36.09

526.22

-2.82

Raw materials

-3,830.47

-2,238.45

-2,182.64

-372.93

As % of sales

56.31

47.12

62.53

66.91

Employee costs

-216.43

-214.81

-192.11

-46.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

885.52

614.83

-369.1

83.47

Depreciation

-319.58

-327.19

-310.79

-12.76

Tax paid

-228.51

-42.86

13.96

-24.73

Working capital

3,719.01

-292.48

-321.11

67.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.19

36.09

526.22

-2.82

Op profit growth

7.2

616.66

148.57

157.35

EBIT growth

17.18

-1,213.86

-188.76

76.3

Net profit growth

10.12

-210.78

-978.91

84.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

8,991.78

4,749.87

3,489.99

992.05

816.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

16.48

Net Sales

8,991.78

4,749.87

3,489.99

992.05

800.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

304.13

78.28

81.32

57.73

43.06

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Meena Lall

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T V Narendran

Director

Koushik Chatterjee

Independent Director

Sougata Ray

Managing Director

Ashish Anupam

Independent Director

Ansuman Das

Independent Director

Srikumar Menon

Independent Director

Shashi Kant Maudgal

Independent Director

Neeta Karmakar

Director

Debashish Bhattacharjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sankar Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged

Summary

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company was incorporated in July 31, 1982. The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore to producing and distributing steel based long products. The Company also has sponge iron manufacturing facility and captive power plants generating power from waste heat and thermal coal.In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata Steel provides technical consultancy services comprising design/project engineering, project management, project implementation etc. The entire output of the company is purchased by Tata Steel at market price for use at Jamshedpur. To overcome the raw material shortage, it entered into agreement with Tata Steel which installed 2 crushers to crush lump iron which is easily available.TSIL is located at Bilaipada near Joda, in the Keonjhar District of Orissa. TSIL was the first Indian Sponge Iron Company to received ISO-9002 Certification.In 1987-89, the Company entered into foreign collaboration with Lurgi, Germany for upgradation of annual production capacity.The Companies plant was initially designed for a production capacity of 90,000 TPA and subsquentely the capacity was enhanced in 1990-91. The Company later to meet the growing demand of Sponge Iron doubled its capacity by adding another Klin of equivalent capacity in 1998-99, bringing the capacity
