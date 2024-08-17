Summary

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company was incorporated in July 31, 1982. The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore to producing and distributing steel based long products. The Company also has sponge iron manufacturing facility and captive power plants generating power from waste heat and thermal coal.In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata Steel provides technical consultancy services comprising design/project engineering, project management, project implementation etc. The entire output of the company is purchased by Tata Steel at market price for use at Jamshedpur. To overcome the raw material shortage, it entered into agreement with Tata Steel which installed 2 crushers to crush lump iron which is easily available.TSIL is located at Bilaipada near Joda, in the Keonjhar District of Orissa. TSIL was the first Indian Sponge Iron Company to received ISO-9002 Certification.In 1987-89, the Company entered into foreign collaboration with Lurgi, Germany for upgradation of annual production capacity.The Companies plant was initially designed for a production capacity of 90,000 TPA and subsquentely the capacity was enhanced in 1990-91. The Company later to meet the growing demand of Sponge Iron doubled its capacity by adding another Klin of equivalent capacity in 1998-99, bringing the capacity

