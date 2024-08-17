Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹833
Prev. Close₹825.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹812.62
Day's High₹834
Day's Low₹819.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹420.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,743.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
45.1
45.1
45.1
45.1
Preference Capital
13,979.91
12,706.8
0
0
Reserves
2,024.3
3,155.37
2,548.79
1,971.51
Net Worth
16,049.31
15,907.27
2,593.89
2,016.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,801.63
4,749.87
3,489.99
557.3
yoy growth (%)
43.19
36.09
526.22
-2.82
Raw materials
-3,830.47
-2,238.45
-2,182.64
-372.93
As % of sales
56.31
47.12
62.53
66.91
Employee costs
-216.43
-214.81
-192.11
-46.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
885.52
614.83
-369.1
83.47
Depreciation
-319.58
-327.19
-310.79
-12.76
Tax paid
-228.51
-42.86
13.96
-24.73
Working capital
3,719.01
-292.48
-321.11
67.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.19
36.09
526.22
-2.82
Op profit growth
7.2
616.66
148.57
157.35
EBIT growth
17.18
-1,213.86
-188.76
76.3
Net profit growth
10.12
-210.78
-978.91
84.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
8,991.78
4,749.87
3,489.99
992.05
816.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
16.48
Net Sales
8,991.78
4,749.87
3,489.99
992.05
800.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
304.13
78.28
81.32
57.73
43.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Meena Lall
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T V Narendran
Director
Koushik Chatterjee
Independent Director
Sougata Ray
Managing Director
Ashish Anupam
Independent Director
Ansuman Das
Independent Director
Srikumar Menon
Independent Director
Shashi Kant Maudgal
Independent Director
Neeta Karmakar
Director
Debashish Bhattacharjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sankar Bhattacharya
Reports by Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged
Summary
Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company was incorporated in July 31, 1982. The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore to producing and distributing steel based long products. The Company also has sponge iron manufacturing facility and captive power plants generating power from waste heat and thermal coal.In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata Steel provides technical consultancy services comprising design/project engineering, project management, project implementation etc. The entire output of the company is purchased by Tata Steel at market price for use at Jamshedpur. To overcome the raw material shortage, it entered into agreement with Tata Steel which installed 2 crushers to crush lump iron which is easily available.TSIL is located at Bilaipada near Joda, in the Keonjhar District of Orissa. TSIL was the first Indian Sponge Iron Company to received ISO-9002 Certification.In 1987-89, the Company entered into foreign collaboration with Lurgi, Germany for upgradation of annual production capacity.The Companies plant was initially designed for a production capacity of 90,000 TPA and subsquentely the capacity was enhanced in 1990-91. The Company later to meet the growing demand of Sponge Iron doubled its capacity by adding another Klin of equivalent capacity in 1998-99, bringing the capacity
Read More
