Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
5,975.97
3,203.13
2,481.69
737.98
573.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
16.48
Net Sales
5,975.97
3,203.13
2,481.69
737.98
556.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
247.48
62.8
62.18
42.75
31.39
Total Income
6,223.45
3,265.93
2,543.87
780.73
588.06
Total Expenditure
6,672.88
2,602.54
2,491.93
617.57
435.56
PBIDT
-449.43
663.39
51.94
163.16
152.5
Interest
1,036.29
188.54
220.73
2.72
2.92
PBDT
-1,485.72
474.85
-168.79
160.44
149.58
Depreciation
517.1
243.16
228.92
8.67
9.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
53.82
48.21
Deferred Tax
-222.85
-0.46
-14.71
-2.05
-2.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,779.97
232.15
-383
100
94.19
Minority Interest After NP
-33.13
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,746.84
232.15
-383
100
94.19
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.65
0
-27.42
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,745.19
232.15
-355.58
100
94.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-387.33
51.47
-115.41
61.13
61.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.1
45.1
45.1
15.4
15.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.52
20.71
2.09
22.1
27.39
PBDTM(%)
-24.86
14.82
-6.8
21.74
26.87
PATM(%)
-29.78
7.24
-15.43
13.55
16.92
