Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

5,975.97

3,203.13

2,481.69

737.98

573.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

16.48

Net Sales

5,975.97

3,203.13

2,481.69

737.98

556.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

247.48

62.8

62.18

42.75

31.39

Total Income

6,223.45

3,265.93

2,543.87

780.73

588.06

Total Expenditure

6,672.88

2,602.54

2,491.93

617.57

435.56

PBIDT

-449.43

663.39

51.94

163.16

152.5

Interest

1,036.29

188.54

220.73

2.72

2.92

PBDT

-1,485.72

474.85

-168.79

160.44

149.58

Depreciation

517.1

243.16

228.92

8.67

9.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

53.82

48.21

Deferred Tax

-222.85

-0.46

-14.71

-2.05

-2.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,779.97

232.15

-383

100

94.19

Minority Interest After NP

-33.13

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,746.84

232.15

-383

100

94.19

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.65

0

-27.42

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,745.19

232.15

-355.58

100

94.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-387.33

51.47

-115.41

61.13

61.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.1

45.1

45.1

15.4

15.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.52

20.71

2.09

22.1

27.39

PBDTM(%)

-24.86

14.82

-6.8

21.74

26.87

PATM(%)

-29.78

7.24

-15.43

13.55

16.92

