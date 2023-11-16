Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.09
526.22
-2.82
-27.37
Op profit growth
616.7
148.64
157.35
-75.86
EBIT growth
-1,214.57
-188.67
76.19
-65.6
Net profit growth
-210.8
-978.38
84.01
-65.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.12
4.39
11.05
4.17
EBIT margin
17.88
-2.18
15.42
8.5
Net profit margin
12.04
-14.79
10.54
5.56
RoCE
18.75
-2.61
9.78
5.77
RoNW
6.2
-8.95
1.73
0.98
RoA
3.15
-4.42
1.67
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
126.83
-114.46
38.16
18.7
Dividend per share
5
0
11
10
Cash EPS
54.28
-183.37
29.87
12.36
Book value per share
575.19
447.18
561.63
536.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.7
-1.65
15.63
21.4
P/CEPS
13.32
-1.03
19.97
32.36
P/B
1.25
0.42
1.06
0.74
EV/EBIDTA
3.74
14.7
7.8
7.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
28.82
58.05
Tax payout
-6.97
-3.78
-29.61
-26.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.87
10.02
21.35
12.19
Inventory days
61.84
44.24
26.66
44.8
Creditor days
-102.25
-47.34
-36.17
-31.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.62
0.26
-35.16
-9.06
Net debt / equity
0.44
1.28
-0.35
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
1.04
16.92
-4.97
-10.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.12
-62.53
-66.91
-74.44
Employee costs
-4.52
-5.5
-8.3
-5.92
Other costs
-25.22
-27.56
-13.71
-15.45
