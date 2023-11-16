iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Key Ratios

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.09

526.22

-2.82

-27.37

Op profit growth

616.7

148.64

157.35

-75.86

EBIT growth

-1,214.57

-188.67

76.19

-65.6

Net profit growth

-210.8

-978.38

84.01

-65.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.12

4.39

11.05

4.17

EBIT margin

17.88

-2.18

15.42

8.5

Net profit margin

12.04

-14.79

10.54

5.56

RoCE

18.75

-2.61

9.78

5.77

RoNW

6.2

-8.95

1.73

0.98

RoA

3.15

-4.42

1.67

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

126.83

-114.46

38.16

18.7

Dividend per share

5

0

11

10

Cash EPS

54.28

-183.37

29.87

12.36

Book value per share

575.19

447.18

561.63

536.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.7

-1.65

15.63

21.4

P/CEPS

13.32

-1.03

19.97

32.36

P/B

1.25

0.42

1.06

0.74

EV/EBIDTA

3.74

14.7

7.8

7.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

28.82

58.05

Tax payout

-6.97

-3.78

-29.61

-26.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.87

10.02

21.35

12.19

Inventory days

61.84

44.24

26.66

44.8

Creditor days

-102.25

-47.34

-36.17

-31.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.62

0.26

-35.16

-9.06

Net debt / equity

0.44

1.28

-0.35

-0.3

Net debt / op. profit

1.04

16.92

-4.97

-10.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.12

-62.53

-66.91

-74.44

Employee costs

-4.52

-5.5

-8.3

-5.92

Other costs

-25.22

-27.56

-13.71

-15.45

