Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
885.52
614.83
-369.1
83.47
Depreciation
-319.58
-327.19
-310.79
-12.76
Tax paid
-228.51
-42.86
13.96
-24.73
Working capital
3,719.01
-292.48
-321.11
67.39
Other operating items
Operating
4,056.44
-47.7
-987.04
113.36
Capital expenditure
-1.05
48.42
4,791.91
3.66
Free cash flow
4,055.39
0.72
3,804.86
117.02
Equity raised
17,781.09
3,948.33
3,366.93
1,618.24
Investing
9,282.64
3.2
-245.82
-22.08
Financing
-441.28
-1,108.97
2,754.95
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
16.94
Net in cash
30,677.84
2,843.28
9,680.92
1,730.13
