Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

885.52

614.83

-369.1

83.47

Depreciation

-319.58

-327.19

-310.79

-12.76

Tax paid

-228.51

-42.86

13.96

-24.73

Working capital

3,719.01

-292.48

-321.11

67.39

Other operating items

Operating

4,056.44

-47.7

-987.04

113.36

Capital expenditure

-1.05

48.42

4,791.91

3.66

Free cash flow

4,055.39

0.72

3,804.86

117.02

Equity raised

17,781.09

3,948.33

3,366.93

1,618.24

Investing

9,282.64

3.2

-245.82

-22.08

Financing

-441.28

-1,108.97

2,754.95

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

16.94

Net in cash

30,677.84

2,843.28

9,680.92

1,730.13

