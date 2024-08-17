iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,947.6

3,568.24

3,015.81

2,112.54

1,869.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,947.6

3,568.24

3,015.81

2,112.54

1,869.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.86

64.03

56.65

35.12

51.83

Total Income

3,005.46

3,632.27

3,072.46

2,147.66

1,921.01

Total Expenditure

2,853.75

3,407.2

3,057.85

2,486.24

2,124.36

PBIDT

151.71

225.07

14.61

-338.58

-203.35

Interest

367.52

356.24

351.15

349.84

344.91

PBDT

-215.81

-131.17

-336.54

-688.42

-548.26

Depreciation

220.76

197.77

198.67

204.36

226.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.28

-113.82

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

23.94

39.06

-11.33

-105.7

-113.44

Reported Profit After Tax

-460.23

-254.18

-523.88

-787.08

-661.8

Minority Interest After NP

-22.12

-15.02

-22.25

-17.55

-15.58

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-438.11

-239.16

-501.63

-769.53

-646.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.02

-0.05

-1.65

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-438.11

-239.14

-501.58

-767.88

-646.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-97.14

-53.03

-111.22

-170.63

-143.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

45.1

45.1

45.1

45.1

45.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.14

6.3

0.48

-16.02

-10.87

PBDTM(%)

-7.32

-3.67

-11.15

-32.58

-29.33

PATM(%)

-15.61

-7.12

-17.37

-37.25

-35.4

