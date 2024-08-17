Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,947.6
3,568.24
3,015.81
2,112.54
1,869.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,947.6
3,568.24
3,015.81
2,112.54
1,869.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.86
64.03
56.65
35.12
51.83
Total Income
3,005.46
3,632.27
3,072.46
2,147.66
1,921.01
Total Expenditure
2,853.75
3,407.2
3,057.85
2,486.24
2,124.36
PBIDT
151.71
225.07
14.61
-338.58
-203.35
Interest
367.52
356.24
351.15
349.84
344.91
PBDT
-215.81
-131.17
-336.54
-688.42
-548.26
Depreciation
220.76
197.77
198.67
204.36
226.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.28
-113.82
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
23.94
39.06
-11.33
-105.7
-113.44
Reported Profit After Tax
-460.23
-254.18
-523.88
-787.08
-661.8
Minority Interest After NP
-22.12
-15.02
-22.25
-17.55
-15.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-438.11
-239.16
-501.63
-769.53
-646.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.02
-0.05
-1.65
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-438.11
-239.14
-501.58
-767.88
-646.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-97.14
-53.03
-111.22
-170.63
-143.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.1
45.1
45.1
45.1
45.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.14
6.3
0.48
-16.02
-10.87
PBDTM(%)
-7.32
-3.67
-11.15
-32.58
-29.33
PATM(%)
-15.61
-7.12
-17.37
-37.25
-35.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.