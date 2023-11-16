Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
45.1
45.1
45.1
45.1
Preference Capital
13,979.91
12,706.8
0
0
Reserves
2,024.3
3,155.37
2,548.79
1,971.51
Net Worth
16,049.31
15,907.27
2,593.89
2,016.61
Minority Interest
Debt
772.43
774.8
1,424.22
2,754.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
284.1
159.88
102.91
165.94
Total Liabilities
17,105.84
16,841.95
4,121.02
4,937.5
Fixed Assets
3,947.06
4,138.19
4,365.44
4,651.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
13,651.9
9,303.3
20.66
17.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
79.34
11.18
58.38
165.94
Networking Capital
-1,626.07
-1,171.83
-605.24
-59.05
Inventories
1,365.14
1,350.09
812.71
796.97
Inventory Days
72.45
62.45
83.35
Sundry Debtors
70.42
60.39
75.15
155.88
Debtor Days
3.24
5.77
16.3
Other Current Assets
578.19
399.19
352.73
392.96
Sundry Creditors
-2,151.02
-2,381.06
-1,233.49
-812.4
Creditor Days
127.77
94.78
84.96
Other Current Liabilities
-1,488.8
-600.44
-612.34
-592.46
Cash
1,053.61
4,561.11
281.78
161.61
Total Assets
17,105.84
16,841.95
4,121.02
4,937.5
