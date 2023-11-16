Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,801.63
4,749.87
3,489.99
557.3
yoy growth (%)
43.19
36.09
526.22
-2.82
Raw materials
-3,830.47
-2,238.45
-2,182.64
-372.93
As % of sales
56.31
47.12
62.53
66.91
Employee costs
-216.43
-214.81
-192.11
-46.3
As % of sales
3.18
4.52
5.5
8.3
Other costs
-1,577.18
-1,198.19
-961.97
-76.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.18
25.22
27.56
13.7
Operating profit
1,177.55
1,098.42
153.26
61.65
OPM
17.31
23.12
4.39
11.06
Depreciation
-319.58
-327.19
-310.79
-12.76
Interest expense
-109.96
-234.63
-292.84
-2.44
Other income
137.51
78.23
81.26
37.02
Profit before tax
885.52
614.83
-369.1
83.47
Taxes
-228.51
-42.86
13.96
-24.73
Tax rate
-25.8
-6.97
-3.78
-29.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
657.01
571.97
-355.14
58.74
Exceptional items
-27.14
0
-161.13
0
Net profit
629.87
571.97
-516.27
58.74
yoy growth (%)
10.12
-210.78
-978.91
84.19
NPM
9.26
12.04
-14.79
10.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.