Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

829.95
(0.49%)
Nov 16, 2023|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

6,801.63

4,749.87

3,489.99

557.3

yoy growth (%)

43.19

36.09

526.22

-2.82

Raw materials

-3,830.47

-2,238.45

-2,182.64

-372.93

As % of sales

56.31

47.12

62.53

66.91

Employee costs

-216.43

-214.81

-192.11

-46.3

As % of sales

3.18

4.52

5.5

8.3

Other costs

-1,577.18

-1,198.19

-961.97

-76.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.18

25.22

27.56

13.7

Operating profit

1,177.55

1,098.42

153.26

61.65

OPM

17.31

23.12

4.39

11.06

Depreciation

-319.58

-327.19

-310.79

-12.76

Interest expense

-109.96

-234.63

-292.84

-2.44

Other income

137.51

78.23

81.26

37.02

Profit before tax

885.52

614.83

-369.1

83.47

Taxes

-228.51

-42.86

13.96

-24.73

Tax rate

-25.8

-6.97

-3.78

-29.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

657.01

571.97

-355.14

58.74

Exceptional items

-27.14

0

-161.13

0

Net profit

629.87

571.97

-516.27

58.74

yoy growth (%)

10.12

-210.78

-978.91

84.19

NPM

9.26

12.04

-14.79

10.54

