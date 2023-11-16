To the Members of Tata Steel Long Products Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tata Steel Long Products Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of canying value of investments of Rs. 13,084.97 crores as on March 31, 2023, in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, a subsidiary company. Our audit procedures included the following: [Refer to Note 02.02 to the Standalone Financial Statements- "Use of estimates and critical accounting judgments- (vi) Impairment of Investments in subsidiary", Note 02.09 to the Standalone Financial Statements- "Investments in subsidiary" and Note 06 to the Standalone Financial Statements- "Investments"]. • We obtained an understanding from the management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the impairment assessment. • We evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy in respect of impairment assessment of investment in subsidiary. During the year, the Company has invested Rs. 8,139.46 crores in equity shares and Rs. 4,560.54 crores in non- cumulative redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of the above-mentioned subsidiary. • We evaluated the Companys process regarding impairment assessment by involving auditors valuation experts, to assist in assessing the appropriateness of the impairment assessment model, underlying assumptions relating to discount rate, terminal value, etc. The Company has accounted for investment in equity shares at cost and investment in NCRPS are initially recorded at fair value and subsequently carried at amortised cost. Contractual cash flows from the NCRPS represent the principal (Rs. 4,560.54 crores) plus accrued interest (Rs. 384.97 crores) aggregating Rs. 4,945.51 crores as on March 31, 2023. • We evaluated the cash flow forecasts/ incremental cash flows by comparing them to the budgets and our understanding of the internal and external factors. Where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying value of investment is assessed for impairment and where applicable an impairment provision is recognised. • We checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment assessment model and agreed the relevant data with the latest budgets, actual results and other supporting documents, as applicable. The impairment assessment for above investments has been carried out by the management in accordance with Ind AS 36 and Ind AS 109, as applicable. The key inputs and judgements involved in the impairment assessment of investments include: • We assessed the sensitivity analysis and evaluated whether any reasonably foreseeable change in assumptions could lead to impairment. • We discussed the key assumptions and sensitivities with those charged with governance. • Cash flows forecast/incremental cash flows including assumptions on capacity expansion • We evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. - Discount rates • Terminal growth rate Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the managements impairment assessment in relation to the carrying value of investments in subsidiary. • Economic and other specific factors incorporated in the impairment assessment. The assessment of carrying value of investments is a Key Audit Matter as the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment involves significant management judgement and estimates. Recovery of expenses for Radhikapur (East) Coal Block [Refer to Note 08 to the Standalone Financial Statements] Our audit procedures around recoverability of the expenses incurred included the following: As at March 31, 2023, the Company has financial exposure in books aggregating Rs. 178.81 crores incurred in earlier years on the Radhikapur (East) Coal Block, which was deallocated pursuant to the Order of the Honble Supreme Court of India in 2014. • Evaluation of the design and testing of operating effectiveness of the related controls implemented by the management. • Tested a sample of expenses incurred on the coal block. The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and subsequent amendments thereto, promulgated pursuant to the aforesaid Order, prescribes that the prior allottee (i.e. the Company), shall be compensated for the expenses incurred towards land and mine infrastructure. • Obtained evidence supporting the correspondences of the Company with the MoC / Nominated Authority of MoC / Government agencies and the allotment to the successful bidder. During the financial year 2020-21, the Ministry of Coal (MoC) has carried out an auction of the coal block and the coal block has been re-allotted to a successful bidder. According to an external legal opinion obtained by the Company, there is a high likelihood of the Company being compensated for the entire investments made for acquiring the land for the development of the coal block. The Company based on its assessment and along with the aforesaid opinion expects to recover the entire amount. • Obtained an updated understanding of the basis of the managements judgement on recoverability of expenses including inquiries with the Companys inhouse legal counsel and opinion from an independent external legal counsel. This is considered to be a Key Audit Matter as significant judgements are involved regarding recoverability of the aforesaid amounts incurred which are largely subject to decision/approvals of the regulatory authorities. Based on the above work performed, we found the managements judgement on assessment of recoverability of the related expenses, to be reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Integrated Report, Boards Report along with its Annexures and Financial Highlights included in the Companys Annual Report (titled as ‘Tata Steel Long Products Limited Integrated Report & Annual Accounts 2022- 23) but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial slaLemeuls, wheLher due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgeiy, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• F.valuate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

n. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated i n our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2023 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable loss on long term contracts. The Company did not have long term derivative contracts. Refer Note 49 to the standalone financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2023, except for amounts aggregating Rs. 0.06 crores, which according to the information and explanations provided by the management is held in abeyance due to pending legal cases. Refer Note 50 to the standalone financial statements.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaiy shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [Refer Note 53(a) to the standalone financial statements];

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. [Refer Note 53(b) to the standalone financial statements]; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), which provides for books of account to have the feature of audit trail, edit log and related matters in the accounting software used by the Company, is applicable to the Company only with effect from financial year beginning April 1, 2023, the reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is currently not applicable.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Steel Long Products Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Tata Steel Long Products Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2023, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based 011 the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and Lbe preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of tire company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Steel Long Products Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Steel Long

Products Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 03 on Property, Plant and Equipment and Note 04 on Right-of-use assets to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following immovable properties as stated in Note 03.06 to the standalone financial statements, whose title deeds are not held in the Companys name :

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. crore) Net carrying value (Rs. crore) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold land 0.45 0-45 Bharat Minex Private Limited No April 9, 2019 Immovable properties were part of acquired steel business from Usha Martin Limited. The Company is in process of getting title deeds registered in the name of the Company Freehold land 0.83 0.83 Usha Martin Limited No April 9, 2019 Freehold land 0.21 0.21 Chandrakali Devi No April 9, 2019 Freehold land 0.08 0.08 Bhagwan Singh No April 9,2019 Freehold land 0.02 0.02 Prem Nath Prasad No April 9,2019 Freehold land 0.07 0.07 Laljahari Devi No April 9, 2019 Freehold land 0.08 0.08 Gopinath Pradhan No April 9, 2019 Freehold buildings 0.71 0.32 Usha Martin Limited No July 3,2019 Right-of-use land 2.36 2.15 Usha Martin Limited No April 9, 2019

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Steel Long Products Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account.

Further, the Company is yet to submit the returns or statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the banks and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order to the extent it relates to the last quarter of the financial year is not applicable to the Company. [Also refer Note 52(a) to the standalone financial statements].

iii. (a) The Company has made investments in a company (subsidiary) and twelve mutual fund schemes during the

year. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/ advances in the nature of loans to any Company/Firm/Limited Liability Partnership/Other Party during the year other than loan to ten employees. The Company did not stand guarantee or provided security to any Company/Firm/Limited Liability Partnership/Other party during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. crore) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 0.05 Others Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case 0.03 Others

[Also refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements]

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans /advances in nature of loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The loans granted during the year, had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. No amount of loans were granted to the promoters/ related parties.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73. 74.75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,

in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. [Also, refer note 37.04 to the standalone financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund].

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (net of payments/ deposits) (Rs. crores) Amount paid / deposited (Rs. crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 9.00 66.97 2014- 15 2015- 16 2016- 17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 27.13 264.74 2007-08, 2009-10 to 2012-13 and 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Central Sales Tax Act, 1957 Sales Tax 0.67 0.85 2005-06 Sales tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act, 1957 Sales Tax 0.02 0.03 198788 1992-93 1998-99 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes The Odisha Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.02 0.07 1992-93 2000-01 Sales tax Tribunal The Odisha Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.06 0.06 1987- 88 1989- 90 1990- 91 1988- 89 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 33.11 2012-13 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 0.34 0.07 2019-20 Commissioner Appeals, Customs The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2.05 0.11 2011-12 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty ** #* 2019-20 Commissioner Appeals, GST & Central Excise The Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax 0.07 0.18 2005-06 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes The Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 0.87 0.62 2006-07 2007-08 Sales Tax Tribunal The Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 1.03 0.57 2005-06 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Electricity Act, 2003 Cross Subsidy 7.44 - 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal for Electricity

**Amount below rounding off norm adopted in report.

The following matter has been decided in favour of the Company although the department has preferred appeal at higher levels:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (net of payments/ deposits) (Rs. crores) Amount paid / deposited (Rs. crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 26.84 2006- 07 2007- 08 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us,

the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender, as applicable during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. [Also refer Note is(iv) to the standalone financial statements],

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, other than amounts aggregating Rs. 600 crores (raised through issuance of non-cumulative redeemable preference shares to its Holding Company, Tata Steel Limited) invested in its subsidiary, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) through subscription of equity shares of NINL for meeting the fund requirements / obligations of NINL. The Company has no associate or joint venture. [Also refer Note 52(b) to the standalone financial statements].

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. The Company has no associate or joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Compauy.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulalions made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has seven CICs as part of the Group as detailed in Note 55 to the standalone financial statements. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 737.83 crores in the financial year and had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios [Also refer Note 47 to the standalone financial statements], ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.