Tata Steel Long Products Ltd Merged Summary

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company was incorporated in July 31, 1982. The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore to producing and distributing steel based long products. The Company also has sponge iron manufacturing facility and captive power plants generating power from waste heat and thermal coal.In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata Steel provides technical consultancy services comprising design/project engineering, project management, project implementation etc. The entire output of the company is purchased by Tata Steel at market price for use at Jamshedpur. To overcome the raw material shortage, it entered into agreement with Tata Steel which installed 2 crushers to crush lump iron which is easily available.TSIL is located at Bilaipada near Joda, in the Keonjhar District of Orissa. TSIL was the first Indian Sponge Iron Company to received ISO-9002 Certification.In 1987-89, the Company entered into foreign collaboration with Lurgi, Germany for upgradation of annual production capacity.The Companies plant was initially designed for a production capacity of 90,000 TPA and subsquentely the capacity was enhanced in 1990-91. The Company later to meet the growing demand of Sponge Iron doubled its capacity by adding another Klin of equivalent capacity in 1998-99, bringing the capacity to 240000 TPA.In December 2001, TSIL commissioned a 7.5 MW captive power plant to produce electricity from the waste heat of exit gases of its Klin No.2During 1999-2000, the Company won the first prize for quality from Confederation of Indian Industry (Eastern Region) and the Second Prize for total quality management from Indian Institute of of Metal in the DR category in the year 1998-99During 2004-2005 the companies board proposed to add three more kilns(i.e, 4th, 5th,6th Klins) of 150000 Tpa each in a phased manner to expand the annual capacity of sponge iron production from 390000 to 840000 tonnes per annum and also increase power generation capacity upto 60 MW to ultimately produce steel upto 2 million tones per annum in the immediate future.During 2005-2006, the installation of an 18.5 MW power plant attached to klin-1 and klin-3 was in progress. Installation of Klin-3 having an annual capacity of 150000 tonnes was completed in March 2006. With this the capacity of sponge iron expanded from 240000 to 390000 TPA.During the period 2006-07, the second power plant of 18.5 MW capacity has been commisioned in November 2006 increasing the power generation capacity from 7.5 MW to 26 MW.The preliminary work in connection with development of coal block at Radhikapur (East) and Utkal-F in Talcher coalfields was started in 2006-07. TSIL Energy Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary effective on November 20, 2012. The Company acquired the steel business in FY 19.The Board at its meeting held on November 13, 2020, had approved the schemes of amalgamation of Tata Metaliks Limited (TML) and Indian Steel and Wire Products Limited (ISWP) into the Company. The Board recommended exchange ratio of 12 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 10 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each held in the TML and 10 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 16 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each held in the ISWP.During the year 2021-22, Company acquired a 93.71% equity stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), for a total consideration of Rs 12,100 crore.