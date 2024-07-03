Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹18.17
Prev. Close₹18.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.62
Day's High₹18.3
Day's Low₹17.51
52 Week's High₹58.6
52 Week's Low₹16.05
Book Value₹4.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)550.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.44
13.47
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.33
77.36
-0.02
-0.02
Net Worth
155.77
90.83
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
291.71
259.5
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
291.71
259.5
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.89
0.36
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sunil Kumar Agarwal
ED / MD / Promoter
Saurabh Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
M S Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nishal Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
R C Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd
Summary
Kamdhenu Ventures Limited is a newly formed entity stemmed out from the conglomerate Kamdenu Limited. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited (KCCL), offers a wide range of decorative paints with its proprietary name of Kamdhenu Paints. The Company was incorporated in October, 2019. It owe an installed capacity of 36,000 KL per annum at Chopanki, Rajasthan. It created a network of 4,000 plus dealers and 5,000 plus active painters are associated with the Company through specialized solutions that aid to the household and industrial demand.KCCL has established itself amongst the top paints company in India. The Company started its journey from Northern India. Its product are widely accepted in every corner of the market including Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Towns, Urban areas and Rural areas. Their indigenous state-of-the-art production facility is situated at Chopanki, Bhiwadi in the State of Rajasthan.The year brought the journey to a milestone with Kamdhenu Group where the business took shape of a Company of towering reputation, in the Indian Steel market. Kamdhenu Group has a diverse range of products including Reinforcement steel Bars, Structural steels, Binding Wire, Colour Coated Sheets, Plywood, Paints, etc.During 2022-23, the Demerged Undertaking i.e Paint Business of the Company was transferred to Kamdhenu Colour and Coating Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company effective from July 18, 2022 through the Scheme o
Read More
The Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is ₹550.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is ₹16.05 and ₹58.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -45.73%, 6 Month at -55.67%, 3 Month at -39.91% and 1 Month at 10.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.