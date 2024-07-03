iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Share Price

17.52
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.17
  • Day's High18.3
  • 52 Wk High58.6
  • Prev. Close18.17
  • Day's Low17.51
  • 52 Wk Low 16.05
  • Turnover (lac)43.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)550.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.17

Prev. Close

18.17

Turnover(Lac.)

43.62

Day's High

18.3

Day's Low

17.51

52 Week's High

58.6

52 Week's Low

16.05

Book Value

4.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

550.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

3 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

28 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.32%

Non-Promoter- 4.83%

Institutions: 4.83%

Non-Institutions: 44.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.44

13.47

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.33

77.36

-0.02

-0.02

Net Worth

155.77

90.83

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

291.71

259.5

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

291.71

259.5

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

0.36

0

View Annually Results

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sunil Kumar Agarwal

ED / MD / Promoter

Saurabh Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

M S Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nishal Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

R C Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

Summary

Kamdhenu Ventures Limited is a newly formed entity stemmed out from the conglomerate Kamdenu Limited. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited (KCCL), offers a wide range of decorative paints with its proprietary name of Kamdhenu Paints. The Company was incorporated in October, 2019. It owe an installed capacity of 36,000 KL per annum at Chopanki, Rajasthan. It created a network of 4,000 plus dealers and 5,000 plus active painters are associated with the Company through specialized solutions that aid to the household and industrial demand.KCCL has established itself amongst the top paints company in India. The Company started its journey from Northern India. Its product are widely accepted in every corner of the market including Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Towns, Urban areas and Rural areas. Their indigenous state-of-the-art production facility is situated at Chopanki, Bhiwadi in the State of Rajasthan.The year brought the journey to a milestone with Kamdhenu Group where the business took shape of a Company of towering reputation, in the Indian Steel market. Kamdhenu Group has a diverse range of products including Reinforcement steel Bars, Structural steels, Binding Wire, Colour Coated Sheets, Plywood, Paints, etc.During 2022-23, the Demerged Undertaking i.e Paint Business of the Company was transferred to Kamdhenu Colour and Coating Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company effective from July 18, 2022 through the Scheme o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is ₹550.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is ₹16.05 and ₹58.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd?

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -45.73%, 6 Month at -55.67%, 3 Month at -39.91% and 1 Month at 10.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.33 %
Institutions - 4.83 %
Public - 44.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.