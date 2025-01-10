iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

17.78
(-4.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.44

13.47

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

124.33

77.36

-0.02

-0.02

Net Worth

155.77

90.83

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

5.1

0.05

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

155.77

95.93

0.06

0.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

153.55

95.79

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.06

0.09

0

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.14

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.99

0.1

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.07

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.08

0

0

Cash

0.15

0.06

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

155.76

95.94

0.06

0.04

Kamdhenu Venture : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.