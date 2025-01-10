Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.44
13.47
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
124.33
77.36
-0.02
-0.02
Net Worth
155.77
90.83
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
5.1
0.05
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
155.77
95.93
0.06
0.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
153.55
95.79
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.06
0.09
0
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.14
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.99
0.1
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.07
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.08
0
0
Cash
0.15
0.06
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
155.76
95.94
0.06
0.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.