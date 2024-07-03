Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Summary

Kamdhenu Ventures Limited is a newly formed entity stemmed out from the conglomerate Kamdenu Limited. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited (KCCL), offers a wide range of decorative paints with its proprietary name of Kamdhenu Paints. The Company was incorporated in October, 2019. It owe an installed capacity of 36,000 KL per annum at Chopanki, Rajasthan. It created a network of 4,000 plus dealers and 5,000 plus active painters are associated with the Company through specialized solutions that aid to the household and industrial demand.KCCL has established itself amongst the top paints company in India. The Company started its journey from Northern India. Its product are widely accepted in every corner of the market including Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Towns, Urban areas and Rural areas. Their indigenous state-of-the-art production facility is situated at Chopanki, Bhiwadi in the State of Rajasthan.The year brought the journey to a milestone with Kamdhenu Group where the business took shape of a Company of towering reputation, in the Indian Steel market. Kamdhenu Group has a diverse range of products including Reinforcement steel Bars, Structural steels, Binding Wire, Colour Coated Sheets, Plywood, Paints, etc.During 2022-23, the Demerged Undertaking i.e Paint Business of the Company was transferred to Kamdhenu Colour and Coating Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company effective from July 18, 2022 through the Scheme of Demerger and accordingly, the said Equity Shares of Company got listed on January 24, 2023.