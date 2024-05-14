iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Split

(-1.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Kamdhenu Venture CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split3 Apr 202414 Jun 202414 Jun 202451
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024 have considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: a) Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company, b)Consequent Alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company The Company has fixed Friday, 14th June, 2024 as the Record Date for Sub-division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KAMDHENU VENTURES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KAMDHENU VENTURES LTD (543747) RECORD DATE 14.06.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/06/2024 DR-653/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0BTI01029 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/06/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.05.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240515-55 dated May 15, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code KAMDHENU VENTURES LTD (543747) New ISIN No. INE0BTI01037 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 14-06-2024 (DR- 653/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.05.2024) Intimation sent to shareholders w.r.t completion of sub-division of equity shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)

