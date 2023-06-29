|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Jun 2023
|24 Jul 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023. Notice of 02/2023-24 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited schedules to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2023 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2023) The Company has fixed Tuesday, 1st August, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for issuance and allotment of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2023) Outcome & Proceeding of the 02/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting. E-Voting Results And Scrutinizer Report For The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 24th July, 2023. Intimation of Alteration in Memorandum of Association of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2023)
