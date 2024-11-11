Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Reports thereof for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited in their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 11th November, 2024, commenced at 01:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 2:55 P.M (IST) considered, and approved, inter-alia, the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) thereon issued by M/s M.C Bhandari & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 10th August 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company alongwith Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 14 Mar 2024

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 3rd April 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 5 each in such a manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required in this regards. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024 have considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: a) Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company, b)Consequent Alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, c)Conducting Postal Ballot for obtaining Shareholders approval for Sub-division/split of Equity Shares and alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 3rd April, 2024, has considered and approved the amendment in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.04.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024