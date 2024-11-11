iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

17.19
(-0.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Kamdhenu Venture CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Reports thereof for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited in their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 11th November, 2024, commenced at 01:00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 2:55 P.M (IST) considered, and approved, inter-alia, the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) thereon issued by M/s M.C Bhandari & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 10th August 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202425 Apr 2024
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company alongwith Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 202414 Mar 2024
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 3rd April 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 5 each in such a manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required in this regards. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e Wednesday, 3rd April, 2024 have considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: a) Sub-division/Split of Existing Equity Shares of the Company, b)Consequent Alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, c)Conducting Postal Ballot for obtaining Shareholders approval for Sub-division/split of Equity Shares and alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 3rd April, 2024, has considered and approved the amendment in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.04.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Kamdhenu Ventures Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday 3rd February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Reports thereof for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Submission of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)

