iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Share Price

573.95
(0.48%)
Dec 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

575

Prev. Close

571.2

Turnover(Lac.)

313.77

Day's High

579

Day's Low

562.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,877.66

P/E

69.11

EPS

8.3

Divi. Yield

0

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.08%

Non-Promoter- 11.03%

Institutions: 11.03%

Non-Institutions: 33.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

32.66

32.48

32.48

32.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.99

135.59

169.63

132.73

Net Worth

357.65

168.07

202.11

165.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

723.02

766.39

703.26

553.79

yoy growth (%)

-5.65

8.97

26.99

Raw materials

-527.27

-565.87

-527.74

-421.8

As % of sales

72.92

73.83

75.04

76.16

Employee costs

-65.39

-66.71

-57.76

-46.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

26.86

28.84

52.76

26.61

Depreciation

-16.07

-14.73

-11.82

-13.01

Tax paid

-67.88

-13.7

-47.67

-7.49

Working capital

56.95

-56.96

-13.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.65

8.97

26.99

Op profit growth

-26.15

1.12

57.63

EBIT growth

-25.87

-3.77

81.28

Net profit growth

-657.97

-191.4

-717.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

1,100.7

1,618.57

1,674.47

587.13

413.69

Excise Duty

108.86

176.58

143.77

65

55.93

Net Sales

991.84

1,441.98

1,530.7

522.13

357.75

Other Operating Income

113.38

134.27

4.92

0

0

Other Income

200.42

50.97

94.51

7.63

33.09

View Annually Results

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Anand G Mahindra

Director

Hemant Luthra

Director

Manoj Kumar Maheshwari

Director

Harsh Kumar

Director

R R Krishnan

Director

Sanjiv Kapoor

Director

Daljit Mirchandani

Director

Nikhilesh Panchal

Managing Director

Uday Gupta

Additional Director

Mukesh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.62, Mahindra Ugine Steel (MUSCO) commenced business in May 63. It was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra with 49% stake, along with Ugine Aciers, France; and International Finance Corporation, Washington.The company manufactures tool, alloy and special steels. It has modernised and expanded its capacity to 1,05,000 tpa. The products of the company are either in rolled, forged, or pealed condition; and supplied as blooms, slabs, RCS, rounds, squares, hexagonals, octagonals or flats. Its products are used mainly by the automobile and general engineering industries for crankshafts, axles, connecting rods, gears, ball and roller bearings, shells, valves, turbine blades, etc.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Jun.92 to meet working capital requirements MUSCO is the only steel company with the ISO 9002 accreditation for all its operations. It is also the only steel company in India which is approved by large, reputed multinational corporations, such as General Motors and Ford Motors, US; Mercedes Benz and BMW, Germany; and Mitsubishi Motors, Japan, with all specifying the use of MUSCOs steel for critical components sourced by them from India. The company sold off its hotel division and bought Mahindra Stampings. It has hived off its steel division into a separate 50:50 joint venture with Spains largest alloy steel manufacturer Sidenor. The equity infusion by Sidenor will be utilized towards installation of balancing equipment and working cap
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.