SectorSteel
Open₹575
Prev. Close₹571.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹313.77
Day's High₹579
Day's Low₹562.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,877.66
P/E69.11
EPS8.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
32.66
32.48
32.48
32.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.99
135.59
169.63
132.73
Net Worth
357.65
168.07
202.11
165.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
723.02
766.39
703.26
553.79
yoy growth (%)
-5.65
8.97
26.99
Raw materials
-527.27
-565.87
-527.74
-421.8
As % of sales
72.92
73.83
75.04
76.16
Employee costs
-65.39
-66.71
-57.76
-46.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
26.86
28.84
52.76
26.61
Depreciation
-16.07
-14.73
-11.82
-13.01
Tax paid
-67.88
-13.7
-47.67
-7.49
Working capital
56.95
-56.96
-13.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.65
8.97
26.99
Op profit growth
-26.15
1.12
57.63
EBIT growth
-25.87
-3.77
81.28
Net profit growth
-657.97
-191.4
-717.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
1,100.7
1,618.57
1,674.47
587.13
413.69
Excise Duty
108.86
176.58
143.77
65
55.93
Net Sales
991.84
1,441.98
1,530.7
522.13
357.75
Other Operating Income
113.38
134.27
4.92
0
0
Other Income
200.42
50.97
94.51
7.63
33.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Anand G Mahindra
Director
Hemant Luthra
Director
Manoj Kumar Maheshwari
Director
Harsh Kumar
Director
R R Krishnan
Director
Sanjiv Kapoor
Director
Daljit Mirchandani
Director
Nikhilesh Panchal
Managing Director
Uday Gupta
Additional Director
Mukesh Kumar Gupta
Reports by Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.62, Mahindra Ugine Steel (MUSCO) commenced business in May 63. It was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra with 49% stake, along with Ugine Aciers, France; and International Finance Corporation, Washington.The company manufactures tool, alloy and special steels. It has modernised and expanded its capacity to 1,05,000 tpa. The products of the company are either in rolled, forged, or pealed condition; and supplied as blooms, slabs, RCS, rounds, squares, hexagonals, octagonals or flats. Its products are used mainly by the automobile and general engineering industries for crankshafts, axles, connecting rods, gears, ball and roller bearings, shells, valves, turbine blades, etc.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Jun.92 to meet working capital requirements MUSCO is the only steel company with the ISO 9002 accreditation for all its operations. It is also the only steel company in India which is approved by large, reputed multinational corporations, such as General Motors and Ford Motors, US; Mercedes Benz and BMW, Germany; and Mitsubishi Motors, Japan, with all specifying the use of MUSCOs steel for critical components sourced by them from India. The company sold off its hotel division and bought Mahindra Stampings. It has hived off its steel division into a separate 50:50 joint venture with Spains largest alloy steel manufacturer Sidenor. The equity infusion by Sidenor will be utilized towards installation of balancing equipment and working cap
Read More
