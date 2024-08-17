Summary

Incorporated in Dec.62, Mahindra Ugine Steel (MUSCO) commenced business in May 63. It was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra with 49% stake, along with Ugine Aciers, France; and International Finance Corporation, Washington.The company manufactures tool, alloy and special steels. It has modernised and expanded its capacity to 1,05,000 tpa. The products of the company are either in rolled, forged, or pealed condition; and supplied as blooms, slabs, RCS, rounds, squares, hexagonals, octagonals or flats. Its products are used mainly by the automobile and general engineering industries for crankshafts, axles, connecting rods, gears, ball and roller bearings, shells, valves, turbine blades, etc.The company came out with a convertible debenture offer in Jun.92 to meet working capital requirements MUSCO is the only steel company with the ISO 9002 accreditation for all its operations. It is also the only steel company in India which is approved by large, reputed multinational corporations, such as General Motors and Ford Motors, US; Mercedes Benz and BMW, Germany; and Mitsubishi Motors, Japan, with all specifying the use of MUSCOs steel for critical components sourced by them from India. The company sold off its hotel division and bought Mahindra Stampings. It has hived off its steel division into a separate 50:50 joint venture with Spains largest alloy steel manufacturer Sidenor. The equity infusion by Sidenor will be utilized towards installation of balancing equipment and working cap

