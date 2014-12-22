TO

THE MEMBERS OF

MAHINDRA UGINE STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MAHINDRA UGINE STEEL COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Act (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2014 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g)of the Act.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm’s Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Rajesh K. Hiranandani

Partner

(Membership No. 36920)

MUMBAI, 21st May, 2014

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MAHINDRA UGINE STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

(i) Having regard to the nature of the Company’s business/ activities/result, clauses (xii), (xiii), (xiv), (xvi), (xviii), (xix) and (xx) of CARO are not applicable.

(ii) In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and :situation of the fixed assets.

b) The Company has a programme of verification of fixed assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year do not constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the Company.

(iii) In respect of its inventory:

a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. The stock of scrap, having regard to its nature and manner of storage, was verified by the Management by visual estimation (relied upon by us). In respect of inventories lying with third parties, a significant portion of inventory items has been confirmed by them.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, having regard to our comments with regard to stock of scrap referred in (iii) (a) above, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories. As the stock of scrap is verified by visual estimation (relied upon by us), no adjustments have been made for the difference between the stocks so determined and the book records as it has been explained to us by the Management that such an adjustment would not be proper having regard to the method of verification and the quantum of discrepancy noticed. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iv) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, having regard to the explanations that some of the items purchased are of special nature and suitable alternative sources are not readily available for obtaining comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.

viii) In our opinion, the internal audit function carried out during the year by an external agency appointed by the Management has been commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

ix) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

x) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2014 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Involved (Rs. Crores) Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Joint Commissioner Appeals F.Y. 2008-2009, F.Y. 2010-2011 and F.Y. 2011-2012 3.62 Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal F.Y. 2006-2007 and F.Y. 2007-2008 8.51 The Central Excise and Customs Act, 1944 Excise Duty Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal April 1999 to March 2007 and April 2008 to March 2010 6.43 Deputy Commissioner July 2001 to June 2003 and July 2010 to March 2011 0.93 Assistant Commissioner January 2004 to September 2004 and April 2008 to June 2010 0.47 Joint Commissioner October 2004 to October 2006 1.49 Commissioner November 2006 to July 2007 0.53 Additional Commissioner July 2003 to December 2003, August 2007 to March 2008 and April 2010 to July 2012 0.78 Chapter V of Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal April 2007 to March 2012 4.47*

*The Company is in the process of filing an appeal with Customs, Excise

(xi) The Company does not have any accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2014. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit, but has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xii) In our opinion and accordingly to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term investment.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given by the Company (for part of the year) for loans taken by its & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal against a demand of Rs. 2.94 Crores. subsidiary from banks and financial institutions are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(xv) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm’s Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Rajesh K. Hiranandani

Partner

(Membership No. 36920)

MUMBAI, 21st May, 2014