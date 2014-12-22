Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
32.66
32.48
32.48
32.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.99
135.59
169.63
132.73
Net Worth
357.65
168.07
202.11
165.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0
231.65
308.03
342.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.37
13.43
28.32
25.21
Total Liabilities
372.02
413.15
538.46
532.98
Fixed Assets
143.59
139.57
325.09
300.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
7
111.35
14.1
14.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.47
2.66
5.32
18.69
Networking Capital
183.05
154.16
190.98
197.35
Inventories
37.32
40.68
172.47
163.15
Inventory Days
18.84
19.37
89.51
107.53
Sundry Debtors
111.91
132.15
289.65
265.92
Debtor Days
56.49
62.93
150.33
175.26
Other Current Assets
136.64
74.87
68.15
57.7
Sundry Creditors
-80.47
-75.16
-142.36
-128.25
Creditor Days
40.62
35.79
73.88
84.52
Other Current Liabilities
-22.35
-18.38
-196.93
-161.17
Cash
30.91
5.41
2.97
1.92
Total Assets
372.02
413.15
538.46
532.98
No Record Found
