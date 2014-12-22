Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.51
-50.16
Op profit growth
-24.91
45.97
EBIT growth
-24.3
156.72
Net profit growth
554.46
-44.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.05
8.87
3.03
EBIT margin
5.63
7.03
1.36
Net profit margin
18.52
2.67
2.4
RoCE
7.24
8.33
RoNW
11.55
2.41
RoA
5.95
0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
36.29
2.21
11.35
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
36.09
1.76
1.67
Book value per share
109.49
68.42
62.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.56
21.01
4.71
P/CEPS
5.59
26.28
31.97
P/B
1.84
0.67
0.86
EV/EBIDTA
11.05
5.94
9.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-175.46
-13.82
44.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.82
139.53
Inventory days
55.01
84.2
Creditor days
-61.71
-75.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.93
-2.05
-0.36
Net debt / equity
-0.08
1.15
1.5
Net debt / op. profit
-0.6
3.77
6.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.92
-73.94
-66.89
Employee costs
-9.04
-8.71
-6.41
Other costs
-10.97
-8.45
-23.65
No Record Found
