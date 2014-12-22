iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Key Ratios

573.95
(0.48%)
Dec 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.51

-50.16

Op profit growth

-24.91

45.97

EBIT growth

-24.3

156.72

Net profit growth

554.46

-44.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.05

8.87

3.03

EBIT margin

5.63

7.03

1.36

Net profit margin

18.52

2.67

2.4

RoCE

7.24

8.33

RoNW

11.55

2.41

RoA

5.95

0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

36.29

2.21

11.35

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

36.09

1.76

1.67

Book value per share

109.49

68.42

62.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.56

21.01

4.71

P/CEPS

5.59

26.28

31.97

P/B

1.84

0.67

0.86

EV/EBIDTA

11.05

5.94

9.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-175.46

-13.82

44.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.82

139.53

Inventory days

55.01

84.2

Creditor days

-61.71

-75.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.93

-2.05

-0.36

Net debt / equity

-0.08

1.15

1.5

Net debt / op. profit

-0.6

3.77

6.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.92

-73.94

-66.89

Employee costs

-9.04

-8.71

-6.41

Other costs

-10.97

-8.45

-23.65

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

