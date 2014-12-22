iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

573.95
(0.48%)
Dec 22, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

723.02

766.39

703.26

553.79

yoy growth (%)

-5.65

8.97

26.99

Raw materials

-527.27

-565.87

-527.74

-421.8

As % of sales

72.92

73.83

75.04

76.16

Employee costs

-65.39

-66.71

-57.76

-46.46

As % of sales

9.04

8.7

8.21

8.38

Other costs

-79.34

-64.72

-49.44

-42.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.97

8.44

7.03

7.61

Operating profit

51.02

69.09

68.32

43.33

OPM

7.05

9.01

9.71

7.82

Depreciation

-16.07

-14.73

-11.82

-13.01

Interest expense

-13.91

-26.16

-4.4

-4.91

Other income

5.82

0.64

0.66

1.2

Profit before tax

26.86

28.84

52.76

26.61

Taxes

-67.88

-13.7

-47.67

-7.49

Tax rate

-252.71

-47.5

-90.35

-28.13

Minorities and other

0

-48.86

-56.77

-25.1

Adj. profit

-41.02

-33.72

-51.68

-5.97

Exceptional items

229.17

0

88.57

0

Net profit

188.15

-33.72

36.89

-5.97

yoy growth (%)

-657.97

-191.4

-717.92

NPM

26.02

-4.39

5.24

-1.07

