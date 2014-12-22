Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
723.02
766.39
703.26
553.79
yoy growth (%)
-5.65
8.97
26.99
Raw materials
-527.27
-565.87
-527.74
-421.8
As % of sales
72.92
73.83
75.04
76.16
Employee costs
-65.39
-66.71
-57.76
-46.46
As % of sales
9.04
8.7
8.21
8.38
Other costs
-79.34
-64.72
-49.44
-42.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.97
8.44
7.03
7.61
Operating profit
51.02
69.09
68.32
43.33
OPM
7.05
9.01
9.71
7.82
Depreciation
-16.07
-14.73
-11.82
-13.01
Interest expense
-13.91
-26.16
-4.4
-4.91
Other income
5.82
0.64
0.66
1.2
Profit before tax
26.86
28.84
52.76
26.61
Taxes
-67.88
-13.7
-47.67
-7.49
Tax rate
-252.71
-47.5
-90.35
-28.13
Minorities and other
0
-48.86
-56.77
-25.1
Adj. profit
-41.02
-33.72
-51.68
-5.97
Exceptional items
229.17
0
88.57
0
Net profit
188.15
-33.72
36.89
-5.97
yoy growth (%)
-657.97
-191.4
-717.92
NPM
26.02
-4.39
5.24
-1.07
