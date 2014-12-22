iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

573.95
(0.48%)
Dec 22, 2014

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

26.86

28.84

52.76

26.61

Depreciation

-16.07

-14.73

-11.82

-13.01

Tax paid

-67.88

-13.7

-47.67

-7.49

Working capital

56.95

-56.96

-13.58

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-56.55

-20.31

Capital expenditure

14.67

-340.51

62.03

Free cash flow

14.53

-397.06

41.71

Equity raised

272.61

338.94

265.47

Investing

-104.35

97.25

0

Financing

-231.65

146.92

266.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-48.86

186.05

573.35

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged

