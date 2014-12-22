Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
26.86
28.84
52.76
26.61
Depreciation
-16.07
-14.73
-11.82
-13.01
Tax paid
-67.88
-13.7
-47.67
-7.49
Working capital
56.95
-56.96
-13.58
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-56.55
-20.31
Capital expenditure
14.67
-340.51
62.03
Free cash flow
14.53
-397.06
41.71
Equity raised
272.61
338.94
265.47
Investing
-104.35
97.25
0
Financing
-231.65
146.92
266.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-48.86
186.05
573.35
No Record Found
