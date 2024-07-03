Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹44.2
Prev. Close₹44.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹163.28
Day's High₹44.82
Day's Low₹41.99
52 Week's High₹64.52
52 Week's Low₹22.45
Book Value₹7.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,021.88
P/E176.84
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
670.48
670.48
670.48
670.48
Preference Capital
31.13
31.13
31.13
31.13
Reserves
-121.89
-134.31
-82.88
-117.46
Net Worth
579.72
567.3
618.73
584.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,723.13
1,532.72
1,160.37
849.32
yoy growth (%)
12.42
32.08
36.62
-6.1
Raw materials
-1,319.93
-1,185.28
-861.02
-618.61
As % of sales
76.6
77.33
74.2
72.83
Employee costs
-44.19
-45.29
-33.23
-28.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.64
-54.57
-66.32
-104.05
Depreciation
-55.48
-53.78
-56.92
-56.42
Tax paid
-3.58
-11.3
5.85
10.45
Working capital
-31.25
22.22
-4.78
5.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.42
32.08
36.62
-6.1
Op profit growth
73
-29.73
57.21
-779.63
EBIT growth
184.22
-50.83
227.95
-126.39
Net profit growth
-107.49
21.08
-40.48
-48.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,873.85
2,550.4
2,339.58
1,723.13
1,532.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,873.85
2,550.4
2,339.58
1,723.13
1,532.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.42
15.06
3.4
0.93
2.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Suresh Kumar Agarwal
Executive Director & MD
Saket Agrawal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manish Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Navneet Jagatramka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Soin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suneeta Mohanty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Deo Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prateek Bansal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Puranmal Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MSP Steel & Power Ltd
Summary
MSP Steel & Power Limited, a part of the MSP Group, is a Kolkata-based steel manufacturer. The Company is into production of iron and steel and generation of power. The company has a diversified portfolio, including sponge iron, steel, power generation, rolling mills and ferro alloys. They market their TMT bars under the brand name of MSP Gold Theremax TMT. They are having their manufacturing plant at Raigarh in Chattisgarh.MSP Steel & Power Limited was formerly incorporated on November 18, 1968 as Adhunik Rollers Private Limited. The company name was changed to MSP Steel & Power Private Limited on March 7, 2003. The Company subsequently became a Public Company under the name of MSP Steel & Power Limited with effect from September 9, 2003. Over the years, Company has grown from strength to strength from a humble beginning as a single product manufacturing unit to the MSP of today, with Integrated Steel Production unit producing a multi-product portfolio contributing to the backbone of Indias progress. From a single-product manufacturing unit, it have grown to become one of the countrys major steel companies. The state-of-the-art facilities, qualified workforce, comprehensive product portfolio and sound management practices have established Company as a trusted partners in Indias development as a progressive industrial economy.During the year 2005-06, the company started commercial production of their second 300 TPD Sponge Iron Kiln, Induction furnace and 16MW Power Plant, in
Read More
The MSP Steel & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is ₹2021.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is 176.84 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSP Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is ₹22.45 and ₹64.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MSP Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.97%, 3 Years at 35.81%, 1 Year at 81.93%, 6 Month at 59.78%, 3 Month at -19.94% and 1 Month at -2.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.