MSP Steel & Power Ltd Share Price

41.99
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:53 PM

  • Open44.2
  • Day's High44.82
  • 52 Wk High64.52
  • Prev. Close44.21
  • Day's Low41.99
  • 52 Wk Low 22.45
  • Turnover (lac)163.28
  • P/E176.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.41
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,021.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MSP Steel & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

44.2

Prev. Close

44.21

Turnover(Lac.)

163.28

Day's High

44.82

Day's Low

41.99

52 Week's High

64.52

52 Week's Low

22.45

Book Value

7.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,021.88

P/E

176.84

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

MSP Steel & Power Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MSP Steel & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MSP Steel & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.34%

Non-Promoter- 3.02%

Institutions: 3.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MSP Steel & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

670.48

670.48

670.48

670.48

Preference Capital

31.13

31.13

31.13

31.13

Reserves

-121.89

-134.31

-82.88

-117.46

Net Worth

579.72

567.3

618.73

584.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,723.13

1,532.72

1,160.37

849.32

yoy growth (%)

12.42

32.08

36.62

-6.1

Raw materials

-1,319.93

-1,185.28

-861.02

-618.61

As % of sales

76.6

77.33

74.2

72.83

Employee costs

-44.19

-45.29

-33.23

-28.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.64

-54.57

-66.32

-104.05

Depreciation

-55.48

-53.78

-56.92

-56.42

Tax paid

-3.58

-11.3

5.85

10.45

Working capital

-31.25

22.22

-4.78

5.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.42

32.08

36.62

-6.1

Op profit growth

73

-29.73

57.21

-779.63

EBIT growth

184.22

-50.83

227.95

-126.39

Net profit growth

-107.49

21.08

-40.48

-48.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,873.85

2,550.4

2,339.58

1,723.13

1,532.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,873.85

2,550.4

2,339.58

1,723.13

1,532.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.42

15.06

3.4

0.93

2.56

MSP Steel & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MSP Steel & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Suresh Kumar Agarwal

Executive Director & MD

Saket Agrawal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manish Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Navneet Jagatramka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Soin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suneeta Mohanty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Deo Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prateek Bansal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Puranmal Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MSP Steel & Power Ltd

Summary

MSP Steel & Power Limited, a part of the MSP Group, is a Kolkata-based steel manufacturer. The Company is into production of iron and steel and generation of power. The company has a diversified portfolio, including sponge iron, steel, power generation, rolling mills and ferro alloys. They market their TMT bars under the brand name of MSP Gold Theremax TMT. They are having their manufacturing plant at Raigarh in Chattisgarh.MSP Steel & Power Limited was formerly incorporated on November 18, 1968 as Adhunik Rollers Private Limited. The company name was changed to MSP Steel & Power Private Limited on March 7, 2003. The Company subsequently became a Public Company under the name of MSP Steel & Power Limited with effect from September 9, 2003. Over the years, Company has grown from strength to strength from a humble beginning as a single product manufacturing unit to the MSP of today, with Integrated Steel Production unit producing a multi-product portfolio contributing to the backbone of Indias progress. From a single-product manufacturing unit, it have grown to become one of the countrys major steel companies. The state-of-the-art facilities, qualified workforce, comprehensive product portfolio and sound management practices have established Company as a trusted partners in Indias development as a progressive industrial economy.During the year 2005-06, the company started commercial production of their second 300 TPD Sponge Iron Kiln, Induction furnace and 16MW Power Plant, in
Company FAQs

What is the MSP Steel & Power Ltd share price today?

The MSP Steel & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is ₹2021.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is 176.84 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSP Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is ₹22.45 and ₹64.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MSP Steel & Power Ltd?

MSP Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.97%, 3 Years at 35.81%, 1 Year at 81.93%, 6 Month at 59.78%, 3 Month at -19.94% and 1 Month at -2.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MSP Steel & Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MSP Steel & Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.34 %
Institutions - 3.01 %
Public - 54.65 %

