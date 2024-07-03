Summary

MSP Steel & Power Limited, a part of the MSP Group, is a Kolkata-based steel manufacturer. The Company is into production of iron and steel and generation of power. The company has a diversified portfolio, including sponge iron, steel, power generation, rolling mills and ferro alloys. They market their TMT bars under the brand name of MSP Gold Theremax TMT. They are having their manufacturing plant at Raigarh in Chattisgarh.MSP Steel & Power Limited was formerly incorporated on November 18, 1968 as Adhunik Rollers Private Limited. The company name was changed to MSP Steel & Power Private Limited on March 7, 2003. The Company subsequently became a Public Company under the name of MSP Steel & Power Limited with effect from September 9, 2003. Over the years, Company has grown from strength to strength from a humble beginning as a single product manufacturing unit to the MSP of today, with Integrated Steel Production unit producing a multi-product portfolio contributing to the backbone of Indias progress. From a single-product manufacturing unit, it have grown to become one of the countrys major steel companies. The state-of-the-art facilities, qualified workforce, comprehensive product portfolio and sound management practices have established Company as a trusted partners in Indias development as a progressive industrial economy.During the year 2005-06, the company started commercial production of their second 300 TPD Sponge Iron Kiln, Induction furnace and 16MW Power Plant, in

Read More