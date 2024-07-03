MSP Steel & Power Ltd Summary

MSP Steel & Power Limited, a part of the MSP Group, is a Kolkata-based steel manufacturer. The Company is into production of iron and steel and generation of power. The company has a diversified portfolio, including sponge iron, steel, power generation, rolling mills and ferro alloys. They market their TMT bars under the brand name of MSP Gold Theremax TMT. They are having their manufacturing plant at Raigarh in Chattisgarh.MSP Steel & Power Limited was formerly incorporated on November 18, 1968 as Adhunik Rollers Private Limited. The company name was changed to MSP Steel & Power Private Limited on March 7, 2003. The Company subsequently became a Public Company under the name of MSP Steel & Power Limited with effect from September 9, 2003. Over the years, Company has grown from strength to strength from a humble beginning as a single product manufacturing unit to the MSP of today, with Integrated Steel Production unit producing a multi-product portfolio contributing to the backbone of Indias progress. From a single-product manufacturing unit, it have grown to become one of the countrys major steel companies. The state-of-the-art facilities, qualified workforce, comprehensive product portfolio and sound management practices have established Company as a trusted partners in Indias development as a progressive industrial economy.During the year 2005-06, the company started commercial production of their second 300 TPD Sponge Iron Kiln, Induction furnace and 16MW Power Plant, in the Raigarh Project. In April 2006, rolling division mill started commercial production. In June 2006, the company came out with the public issue of Rs 16 crore and in July 2006, the company shares got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.During the year 2006-07, the company started commercial production of their Coal Washery, MS Billets and additional 8 MW Power Plant. They also started operations of their private railway siding. During the year, The Ministry of Coal, Government of India, granted allocation of Coal Block of Madanpur (South) jointly with four other companies which will work through a joint venture company named Madanpur South Coal Company Ltd.In May 4, 2007, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Chhattisgarh for their expansion programme in the state of Chhattisgarh with proposed investment of Rs 8,500 million.During the year 2007-08, the company entered into an MoU with Madhya Pradesh State Government to setup two million tonnes cement plant. In December 2008, the pellet plant having the production capacity of 300,000 MTPA was commissioned on trial basis and in March 2009, they started commercial operations.During the year, some of the companys expansion projects are under progress which include Structural Rolling mill having capacity of 128,000 MTPA, 132 KVA Line, Raw material handling system, 350 MTPA Sponge Iron Plant, 18 MW Power Plant, 383,625 MTPA Coal Washery and 30 MW Power Plant.Captive Coal Block of Madanpur South Coal Company Ltd, which was allotted to the company by Government of Chattisgarh is progressing as scheduled and will be commissioned during the year 2010-11.Structural Rolling Mill having capacity of 1,28,000 MTPA was commissioned in the year 2009-2010 in Raigarh to manufacture steel angles, joists and channels. During the year 2010-11, the Company commissioned two new projects; 18 MW power plant and 1,15,500 MTPA sponge iron plant in January 2011; commissioned 383,625 MTPA of coal washery at Jamgaon, Raigarh in 2011-12. The company started its backward integration with capacity of 9 lacs MTPA of Beneficiation Plant, 6 lacs MTPA of Pellet Plant, 34 MW of Power Plant and 117,952 MTPA of Billet Plant. Pellet, Beneficiation and Power Plant has started trial production.During 2013-14, the Company commissioned new project which includes setting up of one new Induction Furnace, Brick Making Plant, Expansion of Rolling and Structural Rolling Mill, Setting up of hot billet charging system in Rolling & Structural Rolling Mill and some other modifications.A major part of the Infra project of Rupees Seventy Eight Crores Seventy Six Lacs was completed and out of it thirty four crores and seventy lacs has already been capitalized during 2014-15.AA ESS Tradelinks Pvt Ltd have ceased to be an associate post its merger with M.A. Hire Purchase Private Limited w.e.f.18th July, 2022 in FY 2022-23.