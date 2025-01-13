MSP Steel & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
670.48
670.48
670.48
670.48
Preference Capital
31.13
31.13
31.13
31.13
Reserves
-121.89
-134.31
-82.88
-117.46
Net Worth
579.72
567.3
618.73
584.15
Minority Interest
Debt
780.71
799.05
824.97
765.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
153.42
153.28
151.12
149.26
Total Liabilities
1,513.85
1,519.63
1,594.82
1,498.55
Fixed Assets
816.26
825.97
826.31
855.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.91
43.71
41.17
32.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
179.86
186.52
177.73
180.19
Networking Capital
427.95
438.09
454.36
403.89
Inventories
490.47
483.88
457.56
376.73
Inventory Days
79.8
Sundry Debtors
70.08
75.03
69.26
54.84
Debtor Days
11.61
Other Current Assets
140.85
155.37
234.21
124.91
Sundry Creditors
-216.53
-206.49
-267.93
-123.36
Creditor Days
26.13
Other Current Liabilities
-56.92
-69.7
-38.74
-29.23
Cash
46.86
25.35
95.25
26.58
Total Assets
1,513.84
1,519.64
1,594.82
1,498.55
