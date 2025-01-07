Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,723.13
1,532.72
1,160.37
849.32
yoy growth (%)
12.42
32.08
36.62
-6.1
Raw materials
-1,319.93
-1,185.28
-861.02
-618.61
As % of sales
76.6
77.33
74.2
72.83
Employee costs
-44.19
-45.29
-33.23
-28.43
As % of sales
2.56
2.95
2.86
3.34
Other costs
-216.53
-219.79
-148.9
-127.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.56
14.34
12.83
15.03
Operating profit
142.46
82.34
117.2
74.54
OPM
8.26
5.37
10.1
8.77
Depreciation
-55.48
-53.78
-56.92
-56.42
Interest expense
-79.25
-85.49
-129.22
-123.23
Other income
0.9
2.36
2.61
1.05
Profit before tax
8.64
-54.57
-66.32
-104.05
Taxes
-3.58
-11.3
5.85
10.45
Tax rate
-41.49
20.71
-8.82
-10.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.05
-65.88
-60.46
-93.6
Exceptional items
0
-1.57
4.76
0
Net profit
5.05
-67.45
-55.7
-93.6
yoy growth (%)
-107.49
21.08
-40.48
-48.68
NPM
0.29
-4.4
-4.8
-11.02
