MSP Steel & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.59
(-3.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,723.13

1,532.72

1,160.37

849.32

yoy growth (%)

12.42

32.08

36.62

-6.1

Raw materials

-1,319.93

-1,185.28

-861.02

-618.61

As % of sales

76.6

77.33

74.2

72.83

Employee costs

-44.19

-45.29

-33.23

-28.43

As % of sales

2.56

2.95

2.86

3.34

Other costs

-216.53

-219.79

-148.9

-127.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.56

14.34

12.83

15.03

Operating profit

142.46

82.34

117.2

74.54

OPM

8.26

5.37

10.1

8.77

Depreciation

-55.48

-53.78

-56.92

-56.42

Interest expense

-79.25

-85.49

-129.22

-123.23

Other income

0.9

2.36

2.61

1.05

Profit before tax

8.64

-54.57

-66.32

-104.05

Taxes

-3.58

-11.3

5.85

10.45

Tax rate

-41.49

20.71

-8.82

-10.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.05

-65.88

-60.46

-93.6

Exceptional items

0

-1.57

4.76

0

Net profit

5.05

-67.45

-55.7

-93.6

yoy growth (%)

-107.49

21.08

-40.48

-48.68

NPM

0.29

-4.4

-4.8

-11.02

