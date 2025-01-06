MSP Steel & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.64
-54.57
-66.32
-104.05
Depreciation
-55.48
-53.78
-56.92
-56.42
Tax paid
-3.58
-11.3
5.85
10.45
Working capital
-31.25
22.22
-4.78
5.53
Other operating items
Operating
-81.67
-97.44
-122.16
-144.49
Capital expenditure
3.89
0.25
-0.75
-0.14
Free cash flow
-77.78
-97.18
-122.92
-144.63
Equity raised
325.18
479.11
960.99
841.5
Investing
-0.42
-0.33
-14.64
1.52
Financing
594.12
581.56
-242.18
129.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
841.09
963.14
581.24
827.39
