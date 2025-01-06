iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MSP Steel & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.99
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MSP Steel & Power Ltd

MSP Steel & Pow. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.64

-54.57

-66.32

-104.05

Depreciation

-55.48

-53.78

-56.92

-56.42

Tax paid

-3.58

-11.3

5.85

10.45

Working capital

-31.25

22.22

-4.78

5.53

Other operating items

Operating

-81.67

-97.44

-122.16

-144.49

Capital expenditure

3.89

0.25

-0.75

-0.14

Free cash flow

-77.78

-97.18

-122.92

-144.63

Equity raised

325.18

479.11

960.99

841.5

Investing

-0.42

-0.33

-14.64

1.52

Financing

594.12

581.56

-242.18

129.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

841.09

963.14

581.24

827.39

MSP Steel & Pow. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MSP Steel & Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.