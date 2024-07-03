iifl-logo-icon 1
MSP Steel & Power Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.83
(0.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,125.45

1,872.98

1,686.7

1,164.78

1,151.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,125.45

1,872.98

1,686.7

1,164.78

1,151.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.72

5.07

0.79

0.74

2

Total Income

2,146.17

1,878.05

1,687.49

1,165.53

1,153.97

Total Expenditure

2,024.75

1,863.05

1,581.21

1,068

1,107.23

PBIDT

121.41

15

106.28

97.53

46.74

Interest

62.55

56.31

53.57

61.39

65.3

PBDT

58.87

-41.31

52.72

36.14

-18.56

Depreciation

42.15

40.76

41.15

40.51

40.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.12

Deferred Tax

15.39

-11.67

0.53

2.15

9.94

Reported Profit After Tax

1.32

-70.39

11.04

-6.52

-69.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.33

-70.38

11.05

-6.51

-69.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.33

-70.38

11.05

-6.51

-69.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

-1.83

0.29

-0.1

-1.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

385.42

385.42

385.42

385.42

385.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.71

0.8

6.3

8.37

4.05

PBDTM(%)

2.76

-2.2

3.12

3.1

-1.61

PATM(%)

0.06

-3.75

0.65

-0.55

-6

