MSP Steel & Power Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,125.45
1,872.98
1,686.7
1,164.78
1,151.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,125.45
1,872.98
1,686.7
1,164.78
1,151.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.72
5.07
0.79
0.74
2
Total Income
2,146.17
1,878.05
1,687.49
1,165.53
1,153.97
Total Expenditure
2,024.75
1,863.05
1,581.21
1,068
1,107.23
PBIDT
121.41
15
106.28
97.53
46.74
Interest
62.55
56.31
53.57
61.39
65.3
PBDT
58.87
-41.31
52.72
36.14
-18.56
Depreciation
42.15
40.76
41.15
40.51
40.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.12
Deferred Tax
15.39
-11.67
0.53
2.15
9.94
Reported Profit After Tax
1.32
-70.39
11.04
-6.52
-69.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.33
-70.38
11.05
-6.51
-69.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.33
-70.38
11.05
-6.51
-69.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-1.83
0.29
-0.1
-1.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
385.42
385.42
385.42
385.42
385.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.71
0.8
6.3
8.37
4.05
PBDTM(%)
2.76
-2.2
3.12
3.1
-1.61
PATM(%)
0.06
-3.75
0.65
-0.55
-6
