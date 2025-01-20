iifl-logo-icon 1
MSP Steel & Power Ltd Key Ratios

38.31
(0.63%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.42

32.08

36.62

-6.1

Op profit growth

102.59

-40.04

57.21

-779.12

EBIT growth

361.23

-69.73

227.95

-126.39

Net profit growth

-106.45

36.07

-40.59

-48.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.26

4.58

10.1

8.77

EBIT margin

5.09

1.24

5.42

2.25

Net profit margin

0.28

-4.94

-4.79

-11.03

RoCE

5.64

1.15

3.65

1.09

RoNW

0.2

-2.96

-2.51

-4.99

RoA

0.07

-1.14

-0.8

-1.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.13

-1.97

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.31

-3.36

-2.92

-17.04

Book value per share

15.36

15.41

17.71

48.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

57.38

-1.87

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.68

-1.1

-5.57

-0.76

P/B

0.51

0.25

0.96

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

7.16

13.43

12.25

17.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-42.02

11.46

-8.82

-10.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.74

21.11

37.65

52.74

Inventory days

95.37

104.17

101.78

122.2

Creditor days

-35.63

-47.79

-58.55

-51.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.1

-0.22

-0.48

-0.15

Net debt / equity

1.24

1.4

1.23

2.8

Net debt / op. profit

5.19

11.89

7.17

15.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.6

-78.1

-74.2

-72.83

Employee costs

-2.56

-2.95

-2.86

-3.34

Other costs

-12.56

-14.35

-12.83

-15.03

