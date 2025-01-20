Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.42
32.08
36.62
-6.1
Op profit growth
102.59
-40.04
57.21
-779.12
EBIT growth
361.23
-69.73
227.95
-126.39
Net profit growth
-106.45
36.07
-40.59
-48.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.26
4.58
10.1
8.77
EBIT margin
5.09
1.24
5.42
2.25
Net profit margin
0.28
-4.94
-4.79
-11.03
RoCE
5.64
1.15
3.65
1.09
RoNW
0.2
-2.96
-2.51
-4.99
RoA
0.07
-1.14
-0.8
-1.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.13
-1.97
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.31
-3.36
-2.92
-17.04
Book value per share
15.36
15.41
17.71
48.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.38
-1.87
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.68
-1.1
-5.57
-0.76
P/B
0.51
0.25
0.96
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
7.16
13.43
12.25
17.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-42.02
11.46
-8.82
-10.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.74
21.11
37.65
52.74
Inventory days
95.37
104.17
101.78
122.2
Creditor days
-35.63
-47.79
-58.55
-51.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.1
-0.22
-0.48
-0.15
Net debt / equity
1.24
1.4
1.23
2.8
Net debt / op. profit
5.19
11.89
7.17
15.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.6
-78.1
-74.2
-72.83
Employee costs
-2.56
-2.95
-2.86
-3.34
Other costs
-12.56
-14.35
-12.83
-15.03
