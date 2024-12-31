Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at at the Registered Office of the Company situated at South City Business Park 10th Floor 770 Anandapur EM Bypass E.K.T Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal India 700107 (Board Meeting) to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To allot Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OCDs to the Lenders/OCD Holders of the Company on the receipt of the conversion notices from them. 2. Any other business with consent of the Chairman. This is to inform you that, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has decided the following matters: 1. The Company placed the conversion notice received from the OCD holders 2. Upon receipt of the aforesaid notice, as per the terms of the Conversion of Outstanding OCDs, the Board of Directors, considered and approved the allotment of 1,79,23,751 nos. equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at Rs. 46/- (including premium of Rs. 36/- per share) to the allottees (categorized as public) of the Company on preferential basis in terms of SEBI (Issue of Capital & Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2018. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company. Substitution of Annexure-I Insertion of Annexure-II & III pursuant to Reg 30 of LODR 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at at the Registered Office of the Company situated at South City Business Park 10th Floor 770 Anandapur EM Bypass E.K.T Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal India 700107 (Board Meeting) to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To allot Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OCDs to the Lenders/OCD Holders of the Company on the receipt of the conversion notices from them. 2. To allot Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Loan to Equity to be issued to promoter and promoter group category on a preferential basis 3. Any other business with consent of the Chairman. This intimation shall also be made available on the website of the Company at https://www.mspsteel.com/ Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR, the Board decided: 1. Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Unsecured Loans: Allotment of 3,65,59,437 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at Rs. 35/- per share 2. Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OCDs to the Lenders/OCD Holders of the Company on the receipt of the conversion notices In continuation to our communication dated December 12, 2024, the allotment of Equity Shares on conversion of OCDs on receiving conversion notice from OCD Lenders, it have been decided by the Board of Directors that the aforesaid agenda needs vivid discussion and review , hence after deliberations, the Board have decided to take up this agenda in the upcoming meeting of the Board of Directors. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Statement for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairman. As per SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th November 2024 approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half yearly ended 30th september, 2024. Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 PM and concluded at 10:30 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 20th September 2024 at at the Registered Office of the Company situated at South City Business Park 10th Floor 770 Anandapur EM Bypass E.K.T Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal India 700107 (Board Meeting) to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To allot Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OCDs to the Lenders/OCD Holders of the Company on the receipt of the conversion notices from them. 2. Any other business with consent of the Chairman. This intimation shall also be made available on the website of the Company at https://www.mspsteel.com/ under the Investors section. The outcome of the board meeting will be submitted to you in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other as applicable, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, i.e., September 20, 2024 at Registered office of the Company placed the conversion notice received from the OCD holders/Lenders on 18th September,2024 for converting the OCDs to Equity Shares of the Company at a price in accordance with SEBl Upon receipt of aforesaid notice, as per the terms of the Conversion of Outstanding OCDs, the Board of Directors, considered and approved the allotment to the allottees of the Company on preferential basis in terms of SEBl (Issue of Capital & Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 16th September 2024 at at the Registered Office of the Company situated at South City Business Park 10th Floor 770 Anandapur EM Bypass E.K.T Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal India 700107 (Board Meeting) to consider and approve inter alia the following matters: 1. To allot Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of OCDs to the Lenders/OCD Holders of the Company on the receipt of the conversion notices from them. 2. Any other business with consent of the Chairman. This is to inform you that, pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other as applicable, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, i.e., September 16, 2024 at Registered office of the Company placed the conversion notice received from the OCD holders/Lenders on 12th September,2024 for converting the OCDs to Equity Shares of the Company at a price in accordance with SEBlUpon receipt of aforesaid notice, as per the terms of the Conversion of Outstanding OCDs, the Board of Directors, considered and approved the allotment of 9,60,99,913 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each at Rs. 35/- (including premium of Rs. 25/- per share) to the allottees (categorized as public) of the Company on preferential basis in terms of SEBl (Issue of Capital & Disclosures Requirement) Regulation, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) SEBI Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th August 2024 1.Approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Statement of the Company for the 1st Quarter 3. To consider a proposal for conversion of OCDs issued to lenders of the Company pursuant to S4A Scheme into equity shares 4. To consider a proposal to convert outstanding unsecured loan to the persons belonging to Promoter & Promoter Group into equity shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such approvals as may be required 5. To consider and adopt the notice for the 55th AGM of the Company 6. Any other business with consent of the Chairman.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024 to transact the following matters: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 2.To consider and approve the Auditors Report for the Audited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 3.Any other business with permission of the Chairman. We also hereby inform you that in terms of Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insider as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 had already been closed from 1st April 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours of the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following documents: a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, together with a statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024; b. Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company viz. M/s S K Agrawal and Chartered Accountants LLP., Chartered Accountants, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; c. Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation,2015, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held on 29th May 2024 to consider the Standalone & Consolidated Fianacial Statements along with the Auditors Report and Declaration of unmodified opinion for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024