To the Members of MSP Steel & Power Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MSP Steel & Power Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (The "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue") is recognised when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers") and tested thereof. The timing of such revenue recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. • Evaluated the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. • Evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. (Refer Note No. 1 and 21 and of the Standalone Financial Statement): • Tested the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. • On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the year which included sales invoices, customer contracts and shipping documents. • Performed an increased level of substantive testing in respect of sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end. • Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. Assessed disclosures in standalone financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115.

Inventory Management Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note No. 1 and 8 and of the Standalone Financial Statement): • Obtained the understanding of the management with regards to internal financial controls relating to Inventory management. The Company deals with various types of bulk material such as Coal, Iron Ore, sponge iron & pellets etc. The total inventory of such materials amounts to Rs. 30,028.36 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. • The Company deployed an Independent agency for verification of Bulk Materials. We have reviewed the internal verification process by the management for certain inventory items. The measurement of these inventories involved certain estimations/assumption and also involved volumetric measurements. Measurement of some of these inventories also involved consideration of handling loss, moisture loss/ gain, spillage etc. and thus required assistance of technical expertise. We determined this to be key audit matter to our audit due to quantum of the amount, estimation involved. • We have reviewed the report submitted by external agency and obtained reasons/explanation for differences and also confirmed the adjustment made by the Company. Based on the above procedures performed, we concluded that measurement and valuation of the inventory at year end is appropriate.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. •

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as on March 31,2024.

III. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The Company has not declared any dividend in previous financial year which has been paid in current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in current year. Accordingly, the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

VI. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail and it is capable of creating an edit log for each change made in books. The same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the Dispute is Pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 276.53 2013-14 Supreme Court Excise Duty 395.80 2008-10 and 2015-2017 Chief Commissioner-Raipur Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 588.22 2017-19 Commissioner Appeal- Raipur The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 162.42 AY 2014-15 Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax (Rectifications) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 106.45 AY 2015-16 Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)