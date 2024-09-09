iifl-logo-icon 1
MSP Steel & Power Ltd AGM

39.57
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:57:41 AM

MSP Steel & Pow. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
Pursuant to reg. 30 of Listing Regulations, we hereby enclose copy of advertisement published in Business Standard and Aarthik Lipi on 19th August 2024. The Company informs to the exchange of the newspaper advertisement published on 8th September, 2024 regarding intimation of postponement of 55th AGM to be held on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) This is to inform you that the company has issued Notice dated 21st August, 2024 to be read in conjunction with corrigendum to the original notice issued by the company dated 3rd September, 2024, convening the AGM to be held on 17th September, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST through VC/OAVM which was informed vide intimation letter dated 7th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024) The Company wants to inform the exchange regarding Newspaper Advertisement filed for the Corrigendum to the Notice of 55th AGM under regulation 30. This is to inform you that MSP Steel & Power Limited has issued notice on 21st August read in conjuction with corrigendum to the original notice issued on 3rd september and 13th September 2024, convening the AGM of the Company on 17th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI Listing Regulation, please find enclosed summary of the proceeding of 55th AGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through electronic mode (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024) This is to inform that in accordance of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulation, we hereby enclose the voting results of the 55th AGM of the Members of the company held on 17th September, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through VC mode, along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)

MSP Steel & Pow.: Related News

No Record Found

